Jetour X70 Plus headlines Abuja Experience As Demand Grows

Bennett Oghifo

Jetour Nigeria is set to showcase its seven-seater X70 Plus SUV at the Jetour Experience Abuja from September 22 to 24, 2026, as the automaker expands its presence in the Nigerian market.

The three-day event, which will take place at Maha Event Centre, Area 8, Garki, Abuja, follows the successful Lagos edition of the roadshow, which recorded strong participation in test drives and sales enquiries.

Jetour Nigeria said growing demand from residents of the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states influenced its decision to take the experience to Abuja.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to test-drive the X70 Plus, interact with product specialists and experience the vehicle’s technology, safety systems and interior features.

The X70 Plus is positioned as a family-oriented SUV, offering seven-seat capacity and a range of features targeted at customers seeking comfort, technology and practicality.

The SUV is available with 1.5-litre and 1.6-litre turbocharged engine options, with outputs of up to 145kW and 290Nm of torque, paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Its safety equipment includes front, side and curtain airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist, Hill-Descent Control and a 360-degree panoramic camera with 2D and 3D viewing modes. Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems are also available.

Inside the cabin, the X70 Plus features a 10.23-inch LCD touchscreen, dual-zone climate control with air purification, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof and an eight-speaker audio system.

Jetour Nigeria, the authorised distributor of the brand in the country, currently operates through seven accredited dealers: Elizade Nigeria Limited, Mandilas Autos, R.T. Briscoe Motors, Germaine Auto Centre, Kojo Motors, Tab Autos Limited and New Era Auto Vehicle Services Limited.

The company said the dealer network supports vehicle sales, genuine spare-parts supply and after-sales services across the country.

Jetour has also received recent industry recognition in Nigeria, including Fastest Growing Auto Brand by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association and Auto Brand of the Year at the Nigeria Transport Lecture and Awards.

The Abuja experience is expected to provide prospective customers in the FCT and surrounding states with direct access to the X70 Plus and other Jetour models as the brand continues its national market expansion.