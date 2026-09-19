PDP Accuses Ogun Govt of Harassing Opposition

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of using state power to harass, intimidate and suppress opposition activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP State Chairman, Dr. Abayomi Tella, made the allegation on Thursday in Abeokuta while addressing journalists on what he described as the “political harassment and intimidation” of PDP members across the state.

Tella alleged disruption of the party’s Ogun East Senatorial District campaign flag-off on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from all fronts including the cancellation of a venue at Idowa and an alleged attack on the party’s campaign convoy at Ososa, Odogbolu Local Government Area.

According to him, the PDP had obtained approval to use a venue at Idowa and paid N170,000 into a community account after being directed to the Olootu by the Dagburewe of Idowa.

He said the party had obtained a payment receipt but was informed only a few hours before the event that it could no longer use the venue.

Tella said the development forced the party to relocate the campaign activity to Odogbolu.

The PDP chairman also alleged that the party’s campaign train was later prevented from passing through parts of Idowa by individuals who claimed they had instructions from the traditional ruler.

He said the convoy eventually passed through after the party leadership appealed for the gates to be opened.

He said the situation deteriorated at Ososa, where the last batch of vehicles in the campaign train was allegedly attacked with gunshots, stones and other weapons.

Tella claimed that several vehicles were vandalised and some PDP members sustained injuries during the incident.

He further alleged that the matter was reported at the police station, including the Idowa Police Division and Igbeba Area Command, but expressed concern that PDP members who he described as victims and complainants were subsequently arrested.

“It is sad that the police have now arrested PDP members who are meant to be the complainants. These complainants are the people who were attacked, and they are our members,” he said.

He called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and establish those responsible.

The PDP chairman particularly called for an investigation into the firearms allegedly used during the attack.

He said the vehicle of Hon. Agbolade, whom he identified as the party’s candidate for the affected constituency, was allegedly shot at during the incident.

Tella said he personally inspected the vehicle and claimed that the impact of a gunshot was visible on its alloy rim after the tyre had been deflated.

“We have pictures of all those things I’m telling you about. We have videos,” he said, urging the police to determine the type of firearm used.

He added that several windscreens were smashed during the attack.

The allegations have, however, been met with a different account from the APC.

The Ogun State APC Publicity Secretary, Olufemi Nuberu, had earlier called for an investigation into reported sporadic shooting during the incident, alleging that security personnel attached to PDP governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu were involved. The APC said anyone found culpable should be held accountable.

The PDP chairman also accused the state government and relevant agencies of denying the party access to billboard spaces for its governorship candidate, alleging that other political parties had been allowed to erect billboards across the state.

He specifically mentioned the Ogun State Signage and Advertising Agency (OGSAA), saying the PDP had notified the relevant authorities but was still being denied access.

The PDP chairman dismissed suggestions that the developments could destabilise the party, insisting that its members remained united ahead of the 2027 elections.