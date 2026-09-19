Kebbi 2027: Idris’s Grassroots Connect, Performance Record Give APC Edge, Says Aide

Onuminya Innocent

Political activities ahead of the 2027 governorship and State House of Assembly elections have shifted to the grassroots in Kebbi State, where the bulk of voters will determine the outcome of the polls.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday at Birnin Kebbi by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru.

Zuru said the intensity of ward and local government consultations across the state points to a more issue-based contest in 2027, driven by voter demand for verifiable stewardship.

He said the defining issues will centre on capacity for inclusive governance and the ability to sustain the tempo of infrastructural and human capital development across the four Emirates.

According to him, the electorate is no longer swayed by rhetoric but by antecedents, integrity and tangible contributions to community development.

He said Governor Nasir Idris has an advantage in this regard, given his background as a professional teacher who rose to become National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Deputy National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The aide said Idris was known for philanthropic and humanitarian interventions long before venturing into partisan politics, a disposition that has shaped his governance style in the last three years.

He listed the administration’s achievements to include urban renewal projects, road construction across the state, recruitment in education and health sectors, regular payment of salaries and pensions, and youth and women empowerment through various state programmes.

Zuru accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state of basing its campaign on allegations of mismanagement of over N600 billion in state resources, which he described as fabricated.

He said the ADC leadership had ignored court records relating to its candidate, including the final forfeiture of 48 out of 57 properties traced to former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He added that the former minister is also facing a separate N8.7 billion money laundering charge alongside his son and wife, a case in which they have pleaded not guilty and which is still pending before the court.

The Special Adviser added that on the basis of record, capacity and public trust, Kebbi State would opt for continuity under Governor Idris in 2027.