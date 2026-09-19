HumanManager Urges People-centric HR Tech to Drive Productivity

Omolabake Fasogbon

Human resource experts have urged organisations to put people at the centre of workplace technology, noting digital systems and artificial intelligence should not reduce employees to mere data points.

The experts spoke at the recent edition of HumanManager Limited’s Corporate Catalyst Conversation, themed “Work Well. Live Well: How Smart HR Systems Create Healthier, More Productive Workplaces”, examining how tech and workforce data can be deployed to boost productivity.

Speaking, Human resource expert, Dr. Mariam Gbajumo-Sheriff, implored organisations to pay greater attention to conditions under which employees work, alongside their wellness.

Gbajumo-Sheriff who is also a lecturer at the University of Lagos questioned whether employers’ efforts measure genuine output or merely tracking digital activity.

She said companies must use attendance, payroll, and performance data to flag burnout before it impacts operational stability.

“Data generated across HR processes provides valuable insights, but its application must be guided by fairness and responsibility. Employees must be able to meet organizational goals without sacrificing personal wellbeing, enabling people to work well without sacrificing the ability to live well.”

Addressing organisational culture, Chief Storytelling Officer at Storywoxs54, Bemigho Awala, cautioned that overly rigid management tracking risks damaging employee engagement and employer brand equity.

“We need to bring back the humans in Human Relations. Systems must not become so focused on control that they lose sight of the people they serve. How organisations communicate matters both to the employee experience and long-term business growth,” he submitted.

Also, Lead Product Manager at HumanManager, Temitope Obidike explained that modern HR software wqs shifting from simple administrative record-keeping toward strategic workforce optimization, including competency management.

“People should be at the center of your decisions- your technology, solutions, and overall experience. Employer branding extends far beyond external public relations; it reflects the daily culture created inside the company”.

Closing the session, Brand & Marketing Lead at HumanManager Limited, Jerry Adeyeri, reinforced that digital tools alone cannot fix broken corporate cultures.

He averred that sustainable productivity requires aligning technology, leadership, communication, and strategy to ensure software serves as an enabler of business growth, rather than a substitute for human-centered management.