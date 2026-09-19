Ex-Rep, Igwesi, Emerges Enugu Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu



A frontline politician and Chairman of the New Enugu Smart City Development Authority, Rt. Hon. USA Igwesi, has been appointed the Enugu State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.



His appointment was conveyed in an official letter signed by the Director General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Governor Hope Uzodimma, saying that Igwesi’s appointment was “in recognition of his commitment, capacity, and alignment with the vision and objectives of the organisation.”



The appointment said to have been approved by President Bola Tinubu following Igwesi’s nomination by the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, is expected to strengthen the mobilisation and grassroots coordination of RHA in the state.



The letter reads in part: “This appointment is in recognition of your commitment, capacity, and alignment with the vision and objectives of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.



“In this role, you will be responsible for coordinating activities within your state, mobilising stakeholders, promoting the ideals of the initiative, and ensuring effective implementation of programmes at the grassroots level.”



Igwesi, who is a former Member of the House of Representatives for Nkanu East and West Federal Constituency, had also served as Majority Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly before he went to the National Assembly.



With this appointment he will coordinate and supervise the RH Ambassadors’ state-level activities, mobilise support and partnerships, promote its objectives and values, and maintain effective communication and reporting with the National Secretariat, according to the letter.



The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, which has its headquarters in Abuja, urged the new State Coordinator to discharge his responsibilities with integrity and diligence and in a manner that upholds the reputation of the organisation.