Delta HoS Trains Officers on Hospitality, Tourism, VIP Management

The Delta State Government has strengthened efforts to improve professionalism and service delivery in the public sector with a two-day capacity-building workshop on hospitality, tourism, quality assurance and VIP management.

The workshop, organised by the Office of the Head of Service, Delta State, with Hotel Human Capital Strategy Limited (HHCS) as consultants, was held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Head of Service, Asaba, under the theme, ‘Strengthening Hospitality and Tourism Capacity in Public Service: Standards, Supervision and VIP Hosting’.

The programme attracted officers from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies involved in public service delivery, tourism, hospitality, official engagements, inspection and event management.

Declaring the workshop open, the Head of Service, Delta State, Dr. Mrs. Mininim Oseji, said the training was aimed at developing common standards and strengthening the capacity of personnel responsible for official hospitality and public-facing services.

She said, “This activity is designed to enhance expertise in hospitality management, hotel operations, tourism oversight, and organisers of Meetings, Conferences, and Exhibitions in Delta State. It will equip selected officers of the Directorate of Culture and Tourism, Tourism Board, Supervisors of the Government Guest Houses, Protocol Offices, Serving and Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries as well as catering/food service staff with essential skills and knowledge to deliver world class hospitality services.”

According to her, the workshop would specifically address hotel and guest house inspection and supervision standards, food safety and hygiene at government events, effective guest house management and professional approaches to hosting dignitaries visiting the state.

“The training will bridge existing skill gaps, modernise our regulatory frameworks, and instill a culture of hospitality excellence across all public touchpoints. By strengthening our internal capacities today, we ensure a world-class experience for every investor and visitor entering our state,” she added.

The workshop featured executive presentations, practical sessions, participant engagement and applied learning.

Mr. Adedayo Adesugba, CEO, Nexus 318 Hospitality, facilitated the Participant Questionnaire and Expectations Mapping, as well as the session on ‘Food Safety and Hygiene in Public Service Hospitality — Safe Food, Safe Events, Safe Guests, Safe Institutions’.

The first substantive session, ‘Hospitality and Service Excellence in Public Service — Creating Better Experiences Through People, Process, Place, Information and Leadership’, was delivered by Engr. Chibuikem Diala, Managing Partner and Lead Consultant, Hotel Human Capital Strategy Limited.

Participants were also taken through ‘Hotel Inspection and Quality Assurance — The Inspector’s Eye: Hygiene, Safety, Compliance and Service Standards’, with emphasis on effective inspection, verification, safety, compliance and quality assurance.

The second day featured Diala as facilitator of ‘The Art of Receiving Power — Hospitality, VIP Handling, Protocol Management and Event Service Delivery’, while Engr. Chuka Anuebunwa, CEO, Living Brands, facilitated ‘Professional Presence, Service Image and Operational Excellence — Grooming, Conduct, Communication and Personal Branding’.

A practical CPR session was conducted by the Nigerian Red Cross Team, while Mrs. Esther Iwuanyanwu, Base Manager, Bill Energy Services Limited, led the Workbook Facilitation and Practical Application session.

Diala said the programme reflected the growing recognition that professionalism in public service must extend beyond administrative functions to include the quality of experience created for citizens, visitors, investors, dignitaries and other stakeholders.

He stressed that the true measure of the workshop would be what participants do with the knowledge acquired after returning to their respective workplaces.

A retired Permanent Secretary, Mr. Samuel Diateke, who spoke on behalf of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, expressed appreciation to the Head of Service for including the association in the programme.

Diateke described the invitation as significant, noting that, to his knowledge, it was the first time former Permanent Secretaries had been invited to participate in such a training programme.

He said the workshop had provided an opportunity for continued learning and enrichment, while commending the Head of Service for deepening the relationship between the association and the Office of the Head of Service.

The organisers said participants were expected to cascade the knowledge and practical approaches acquired during the workshop to their colleagues and teams across their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The successful programme underscores the Delta State Government’s commitment to strengthening professional capacity and ensuring that the quality of public service is reflected not only in policies and programmes, but also in the experience created for every citizen, visitor, investor and dignitary who encounters the state.