Benson-Idahosa Boosts Staff, Inmates’ Welfare with Solar Powered Borehole at Edo Correctional Centre 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Archbishop of Church of God Mission International (CGMI), Bishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, has donated a solar-powered borehole to Oko Correctional Centre, Benin.

Benson-Idahosa, represented by Bishop Wale Ajayi on Thursday, revealed that the intervention was aimed at improving the welfare of staff and inmates of the facility.

Ajayi, while inaugurating the project, said that the initiative was part of activities marking Benson-Idahosa’s 83rd birthday celebration.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Assistant Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Zonal Headquarters, Zone G, Comptroller Mosue Oizuajemen, described the intervention as timely.

Oizuajemen said inadequate water supply had been a major challenge at the facility, attributing the problem partly to the high cost of diesel and fuel used to power water pumps.

She said irregular electricity supply had also made it difficult for the centre to maintain consistent water supply.

The Assistant Comptroller-General expressed optimism that the solar-powered system would provide a dependable alternative source of power for pumping water.

She said the facility, which accommodated more than 1,500 inmates, would benefit significantly from the intervention.

Oizuajemen commended Benson-Idahosa for her continued support to the correctional service, recalling that the Archbishop had previously provided borehole to the facility.

She said the latest gesture further demonstrates the Archbishop’s commitment to the welfare of inmates and staff, adding that the solar-powered borehole would contribute significantly to improving water availability at the centre.