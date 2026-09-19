Abia PDP Guber Candidate, Anosike Pledges N90,000 Minimum Wage

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has promised to pay N90,000 as minimum wage to workers in the state if elected in 2027, saying Abia workers remain the most disadvantaged in Nigeria.

Anosike, a lawyer, said his administration would be people-centric and focused on restoring the dignity of the workforce across all cadres.

Speaking in Abuja, Anosike said his foray into politics is driven by ideology and a welfarist conviction that government must exist for the people.

“Why a worker in Abia should vote for me is because I’m coming with a people-centric and people-centred administration. Some people just enter politics without ideology.

“Today the person is in APC, tomorrow in PDP, next tomorrow in Labour Party. They keep shifting because there’s no conviction,” he said.

He added, “By my nature, I’m a welfarist. I’m a people-centred person. The whole essence of government is to take care of the people. Without the people, there is no government. That’s democracy – government of the people, for the people and by the people.”

Anosike lamented that despite the N70,000 national minimum wage benchmark approved by the federal government, Abia and some other states are yet to comply fully, with some still paying N50,000 and N60,000.

“Abia workers are the most disadvantaged in Nigeria. As I speak to you, not only Abia workers, all workers of all cadres. I want to restore the dignity of the workforce, a motivated workforce. That’s why I will start with N90,000 minimum wage,” he said.

He said wage increase alone would not be enough without complementary measures to cushion high cost of living, particularly in healthcare.

According to him, with the cheapest anti-malaria drug now costing about N4,000 for a family of four, workers need health insurance and targeted subsidies to make life bearable.

“If you pay the N90,000 and you don’t create subsidies in some sectors for them, there will be a problem. So you need to create insurance in different sectors so that they can find life bearable and convenient,” he said.

Anosike also vowed to end arbitrary sack of civil servants, insisting that retirement must follow extant rules of 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

“Behind every sacked worker is a family struggling to pay school fees, struggling to feed. You just wake up one morning to sack 15,000 untimely, unduly. You put that whole family into a big problem because they didn’t plan to retire. Some have even died in the process,” he said.

He decried the working conditions of Magistrates and directors in Abia who lack official cars and commute in tricycles, promising to restore dignity and motivation to the workforce.

“The money is there to do it. We want to give them a sense of belonging,” he added.

260,000 Students From 13 Nigerian Universities To Experience NESCAFÉ Campus Storm 2026

More than 260,000 students across 13 universities in Nigeria are set to experience the NESCAFÉ Campus Storm 2026, as NESCAFÉ takes its ‘My Coffee, My Vibe’ campaign directly to university campuses, creating experiences around the music, creativity, connections and interests that shape campus life.

Following International Youth Day, celebrated on August 12 under the theme ‘Different

Contexts, Common Aspirations’, the Campus Storm reflects the diversity of interests, passions and aspirations that shape the experiences of young Nigerians.

Corporate Affairs Specialist, Lois Nweke, said across the participating universities, NESCAFÉ is creating spaces where students can connect, express themselves and explore their interests through art, music, poetry, creativity and entertainment.

“For NESCAFÉ, the Campus Storm goes beyond an opportunity to connect with consumers.

It reflects the brand’s commitment to connecting with young Nigerians around the interests, ambitions and realities that matter to them. Through ‘My Coffee, My Vibe’, NESCAFÉ celebrates individuality, recognising that young people bring different interests, passions and forms of expression to the experiences they share. Campus Storm takes that idea directly into university life.”

Speaking on the initiative, Jean Pierre Duplan, Category Lead, Coffee, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said, “Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world, and young Nigerians are not only the consumers of today; they are the entrepreneurs, creatives, professionals and

leaders shaping the future of our country. University is an important time in that journey – a period when young people are discovering who they are, exploring what matters to them and shaping their ambitions for the future. With ‘My Coffee, My Vibe’, we want to meet them in that moment, creating experiences that recognize their interests and give them room to connect and express themselves.”

A key feature of the experience is the NESCAFÉ Express Yourself creative zone, which gives students a platform to showcase their creativity through art and other forms of self- expression. Students can also create social media content, participate in photo experiences, enjoy DJ sessions and live performances, and take part in games, raffle draws and giveaways, including prizes designed to support their interests and everyday hustle.

The Campus Storm also builds on NESCAFÉ’s recent efforts to create value for consumers beyond the traditional product experience. The recently concluded NESCAFÉ Next Level Promotion rewarded more than 40,000 consumers with airtime and cash prizes, while the grand prize winner received tools of trade, business support and access to masterclasses, providing practical resources to support personal and entrepreneurial development.

As the Campus Storm travels across Nigerian universities, NESCAFÉ continues to strengthen its connection with a generation that is creative, ambitious, entrepreneurial and increasingly influential in shaping Nigerian culture.