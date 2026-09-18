Tinubu to Host MKO Documentary Premiere October 1

President Bola Tinubu will be chief host at the national premiere of MKO, a documentary chronicling the June 12, 1993 presidential election, its annulment and the struggle that followed.

The documentary, produced by former Nigerian journalist and international filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan, will premiere at the National Theatre, Lagos, on October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, before opening in cinemas nationwide on October 2.

Ahead of the Nigerian premiere, MKO will receive another international spotlight on September 23 at the American University in Washington, D.C., where it will be screened as part of a special conversation on democracy, elections and institutions.

The Washington progra-mme, titled “Democracy Denied: Nigeria’s Annulled 1993 Election and Its Lasting Legacies,” will examine the annulment, its democratic legacy and lessons for electoral institutions today.

The documentary, MKO, tells the story of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, businessman, publisher and politician widely associated with the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the annulment of the poll by the military government and the political crisis that followed until his death in detention in 1998.

A statement announcing the Nigerian premiere said the documentary brings together archival materials and first-hand accounts from key actors and witnesses to one of the most consequential periods in Nigeria’s political history.

Among those featured are former military President Ibrahim Babangida, whose government annulled the election; former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, who presided over Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule in 1999; and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Others include Nobel laureate and pro-democracy activist Wole Soyinka; Abiola’s running mate in the 1993 election, Babagana Kingibe; former United States Ambassador to Nigeria Walter Carrington; former US Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Pickering; former Canadian High Commissioner Gerald Ohlsen; members of Abiola’s family and foreign journalists.

The documentary also features Theodore Zadok, who served as Abiola’s security guard during his detention and gives an account of the final period of the politician’s life.

Oyamendan described Tinubu’s decision to serve as chief host as significant, recalling the president’s involvement in the struggle against military rule following the annulment of the June 12 election.

“For us, as a film team, it is an enormous honour that President Tinubu is recognising this important film as chief host,” he said.

According to him, the documentary goes beyond Abiola to examine the choices made by political actors during the crisis.

“This was a crucial point in Nigeria’s history where many of our leaders back then chose to side with the dictators. Tinubu risked his life, livelihood and his family’s safety by standing with the people’s mandate.

“This is a story of that struggle that has brought us to where we are today,” Oyamendan said.

The Washington preview, coming eight days before the Lagos premiere, will feature Oyamendan alongside Carl LeVan of American University; Adotei Akwei of Advocacy Network for Africa; Folabi Olagbaju of Democracy Campaign/Greenpeace USA; and Nneka Achapu of the African Public Affairs Committee as moderator.

According to organisers, the screening will be followed by a conversation examining the democratic legacy of the annulment and the lessons it holds for electoral institutions today.

The October 1 Nigerian premiere will be followed by nationwide theatrical release on October 2, with Nile Entertainment handling distribution.

Managing Director of Nile Entertainment, Moses Babatope, said the Abiola story had a personal connection for him because his father worked at Concord Newspapers, one of the media organisations established by the late politician.

“The story of MKO Abiola is particularly personal to me. My father worked at Concord Newspaper, one of the institutions founded by Chief MKO Abiola, so his legacy has always had a personal connection to my family,” he said.

Babatope said the documentary would also help preserve an important part of Nigeria’s political history for younger generations.

“Beyond that personal connection, I believe this documentary is an important contribution to the preservation of Nigeria’s political history.

“MKO Abiola’s story is one of the most defining periods in our nation’s democratic journey, and it is important that this history is documented and made accessible, particularly to a younger generation.

“It is a record of a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history, brilliantly captured by Ose Oyamendan. We are proud to support its release and encourage audiences across the country to experience it in cinemas from October 2.”

The documentary had its world premiere on June 12 at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival and is scheduled for further screenings and theatrical releases in Europe and North America.

Oyamendan said the Nigerian premiere was particularly important because the history documented in the film ultimately belonged to Nigerians.

“This is a story that belongs to Nigerians. It is about memory, power, courage, sacrifice and the consequences of political choices.

“Most importantly, it is about people who believed that their voices mattered. Thirty-three years after June 12, we have the opportunity to look back at what happened, not simply to remember it, but to understand it and ensure it never happens again,” he said.