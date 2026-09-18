DSS Arrests Two Young Men for Alleged Kidnapping in Niger

30 children rescued from illegal orphanage homes in Kwara

Laleye Dipo in Minna and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) in Niger State have arrested two young men for kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

Aliyu Muhammad Bodo, 23, of Dutsen-gogo via Babana, N/Bussa and Tukur Hassan Ali, 22, of Bode-Saadu, Kwara State, were arrested at Tanangi village forest via Kasanga, Mashegu Local Government Areas of Niger State.

The duo were members of a five-man kidnapping gang that operated between Kwara and Niger States.

The other members of the gang, Smallie, Tashaka, Dan-Sarki and Turo, are currently at large.

They were said to have kidnapped 10 people on Tegina – Makera road, after which they obtained a ransom of N14million from the victims’ families.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement issued yesterday in Minna, said the DSS operatives released the victims to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Abiodun said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to possessing one Ak-47 rifle and three pump-action rifles, which they claimed are currently in the possession of their accomplices.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the police spokesman, are two empty AK-47 magazines, ten Android phones, five keypad phones, one NIN slip, and one brown bag with N1,045,000 believed to be part of the ransom collected from the relatives of kidnapped victims.

He also said that some of the victims identified the suspects during a parade at the State Police Command Criminal Investigation Department.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Government yesterday said that it has rescued 30 children from an unapproved facility, Iranlowo Oluwa Orphanage and Children’s Home in Ilorin, the state capital.

The government, however, said that the affected rescued victims are currently receiving proper medical care and psychosocial support.

The state Commissioner for Social Development, Hajiya Mariam Nnfatima Imam, stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists after the operation carried out by the officials of the ministry.

She said: “The rescue operation was carried out by the state Ministry of Social Development following the discovery of irregularities and concerns relating to the welfare and living conditions of the children at the facility.

“The rescued children, comprising boys and girls between the ages of two and 15, have been relocated to a government-approved shelter under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development, where they are receiving care, protection, and necessary documentation.

Hajiya Imam said the intervention was aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of the children, assessing their immediate needs, evaluating their health and educational conditions, and providing the necessary support for their long-term protection and wellbeing.

She explained that the children are undergoing comprehensive medical screening, nutrition support, and psychosocial counselling, while the ministry is also working on family tracing and reunification, where appropriate.

The commissioner added that children who cannot be reunited with their families would be considered for placement in approved care facilities, subject to proper documentation, assessment and follow-up to ensure that their individual needs are adequately addressed.

She promised that the children would continue to receive the care and support required to help them regain a sense of safety, belonging and confidence as the rehabilitation process progresses.

The commissioner further directed that all orphanages, children’s homes and other child-care institutions operating in Kwara State must be duly registered and approved by the Ministry of Social Development.

She also directed all duly approved facilities to clearly display the inscription ‘Approved by the Kwara State Government’ on their signposts for easy identification by members of the public.

She commended the state government for its commitment to strengthening child protection and ensuring that vulnerable children are adequately protected from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

The Director of Social Work, Alhaji Hamzat Abdulfatah, who was involved in the rescue operation, said the intervention had further strengthened collaboration among relevant stakeholders in ensuring the welfare and future of the children.

He said: “This intervention has given these children hope, and encouraged us to work together.

“We now understand that if we manage this process properly and follow due process, these children will have the opportunity to live better and more fulfilled lives.”