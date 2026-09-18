Shettima Conveys Tinubu’s Condolences to Family of Elder Statesman, Bamanga Tukur

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola





Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday led a Federal Government delegation to Yola, Adamawa State, where he conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s condolences to the family of the late elder statesman and former Governor of old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur.

On arrival in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Shettima, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, first visited the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, where he paid homage and commiserated with the traditional ruler over the passing of the Tafidan Adamawa. He thereafter proceeded to Tukur Lodge, the family residence of the deceased.

Conveying President Tinubu’s message to the family, the Vice President described the late Tukur as a quintessential statesman and accomplished Nigerian whose contributions to entrepreneurship, public service and national development would be remembered for generations.

Shettima said while the elder statesman would be deeply missed, his family and the nation should also celebrate a life distinguished by devotion to duty, enterprise and service to humanity.

He urged members of the Tukur family to remain united and preserve the legacy of peace and service for which their late patriarch was known.

The Vice President also commended Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, for the support extended to the family during their period of mourning.

Responding on behalf of the family, Secretary to Adamawa State Government and son of the deceased, Hon. Awwal Tukur, thanked President Tinubu for his words of comfort and expressed appreciation to Shettima and the Federal Government delegation for identifying with the family.

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who died at the age of 90, had a distinguished career spanning public administration, politics, industry and pan-African business leadership ans also served as Governor of old Gongola State and later as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.