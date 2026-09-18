Police Repatriates Chinese Wanted for Smuggling Endangered African Rosewood

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has repatriated a Chinese fugitive, Zhang Shijie, to Guangzhou, People’s Republic of China, following his arrest in connection with the alleged large-scale smuggling of endangered African rosewood.

Zhang, who was wanted by the Yangpu Sub-Bureau of the Anti-Smuggling Bureau of the Haikou Customs District, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued on 7 January 2021 over his alleged involvement in the smuggling of approximately 1,400 tonnes of Pterocarpus erinaceus, commonly known as African rosewood, an endangered tree species indigenous to West Africa.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the consignment was valued at about 15.7 million Chinese yuan.

The alleged offences were committed between November 2020 and January 2021, after which Zhang remained outside China.

“Intelligence subsequently established his presence in Nigeria, where he was residing in Ogun State with a Chinese passport that expired on 11 November 2023.

“Following sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and coordinated investigative efforts, operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja arrested the fugitive on 10 September 2026 in the Ogere area of Ogun State, after which he was repatriated to Guangzhou, China, on 16 September 2026 in furtherance of bilateral police cooperation,” the statement said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening international police cooperation and maximising INTERPOL tools and capabilities in tracking fugitives, combating transnational organised crime and preventing Nigeria from being used as a safe haven by persons wanted for criminal offences in other jurisdictions.

The Nigeria Police Force, he said, remained committed to working with INTERPOL and international law-enforcement partners to strengthen cross-border security, disrupt transnational criminal networks and ensure that fugitives are brought within the reach of justice.