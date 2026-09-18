2027: Oborevwori Tasks Stakeholders on MORE Agenda, Mobilisation

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged political leaders, stakeholders and supporters of his administration to take the achievements of the MORE Agenda to the grassroots ahead of the 2027 general election.

Oborevwori gave the charge while declaring open a one-day seminar for Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants and Executive Assistants on political matters, organised by the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Sir Johnson Erijo, the governor said stakeholders must communicate the administration’s achievements with facts, stressing that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government and the MORE Agenda of his administration were driving reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, expanding opportunities and promoting development.

He said his administration had remained focused on delivering results through major roads, bridges and urban renewal projects, as well as investments in education, healthcare, human capital development, youth empowerment, enterprise development and security.

“We promised more, and our record speaks for itself,” he said.

Oborevwori also highlighted the partnership between the state and federal governments, saying the relationship had created new opportunities for Delta.

He said the 2027 elections should be viewed beyond politics, stressing the need to consolidate progress, sustain stability and ensure that ongoing projects and programmes continued to benefit the people.

The governor urged political leaders, appointees, stakeholders and supporters to remain united, disciplined and focused, charging them to take the administration’s message to every ward, community and local government area.

Earlier, Aguariavwodo urged the participants to effectively communicate the achievements and impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda and MORE Agenda to the grassroots, adding that political appointees must move beyond announcing government programmes to explaining their benefits in ways that were visible, relatable, verifiable and understandable to ordinary citizens.

He described the seminar as a platform for introspection, assessment and strategic planning, saying governance should ultimately be measured by the results it delivered in the lives of citizens.

He said the MORE Agenda — Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security — was focused on improving the lives of Deltans.

In separate goodwill messages, Mr Francis Onuora and the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, urged participants to equip themselves with facts, figures and statistics to effectively communicate the achievements and challenges of the administration.

They warned that inadequate knowledge could make them vulnerable to criticism and misinformation.

The Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; Provost, Southern Delta University, Orerokpe Campus, Prof. Akpovughaye Taiga; and Maxwell Idama Omamuyo, presented keynote addresses at the seminar.