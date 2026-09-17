Reject Vote Buying, Demand Credible Elections, Catholic Bishops Tell Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has urged Nigerians to reject vote-buying and demand transparent, free, fair, and credible elections, starting with 2027.

The bishops made the call in Ile-Ife, Osun State, during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the sidelines of the CBCN’s second plenary assembly, taking place from September 10 to 18.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the CBCN president and archbishop of Kaduna, Matthew Ndagoso, said the country’s democratic process must be protected through responsible participation and credible elections.

Ndagoso said Nigerians must resist the practice of exchanging their votes for money, noting that credible elections are essential to addressing the challenges confronting the country.

He called for greater cooperation between religious and traditional institutions in tackling insecurity, poverty, corruption, unemployment, violence and divisions along ethnic and religious lines.

The bishop said Nigeria’s challenges required “collective efforts” involving the government, traditional institutions, religious organisations and citizens.

Ndagoso said religious and traditional leaders had “complementary roles” to play in promoting peaceful coexistence, protecting young people, strengthening families and combating violence and criminality.

The cleric commended Ogunwusi for promoting peace, national unity, youth development and harmonious co-existence among Nigerians of different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

In his remarks, the monarch described the bishops as influential voices whose interventions on national issues attract considerable attention.

The delegation included John Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja; Peter Okpaleke, Bishop of Ekwulobia; Michael Crotty, Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria; Gabriel Abegunrin, Archbishop of Ibadan; John Oyejola, Bishop of Osogbo; and Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.