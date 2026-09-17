Suspected Herdsmen Ambush Benue DPO, Kill Two Policemen

George Okoh in Makurdi





Suspected armed herders have ambushed the entourage of a Divisional Police Officer in Ayilamo, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two police officers.

The new attack occurred on Monday evening, barely days after suspected herders reportedly killed four policemen and seven residents in the same community.

According to local sources, the DPO, who had travelled to Makurdi on official duty, was returning to Ayilamo when his entourage was ambushed by the armed assailants.

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victims were among newly deployed Mobile Police officers in the area.

“At about 6pm on Monday, some newly deployed Mobile Police officers to Ayilamo community were attacked and killed.

“The incident occurred while the officers were on their way from Ayilamo to escort the Divisional Police Officer, who was returning to the community from Makurdi,” the source said.

Confirming the attack, spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Peter Aondongu, said two officers in the DPO’s entourage were killed.

“The DPO came to Makurdi to collect some things, and while returning to Ayilamo, he was attacked and lost two of his men in the attack,” Aondongu said.