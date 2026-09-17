PalmPay Highlights Night-Time Fraud Risk, Need for Account Protection

The growing risk of financial fraud at night highlights the need for stronger account protection measures, Head of Marketing, PalmPay Nigeria, Femi Hanson, has said.

Hanson spoke as PalmPay continues its “PalmPay Dey For You” campaign, an initiative focused on raising awareness about financial safety and helping customers make better use of security tools available on its platform.

According to him, the risk can be particularly concerning when a phone is lost at night or when fraudsters exploit periods when customers may be less alert to suspicious activity.

“With many fraud incidents happening at night, particularly after a phone is lost or when scammers believe a customer may be less alert, it is important for users to have practical tools that can strengthen account security,” Hanson said.

As part of its response, PalmPay has highlighted NightGuard, a transaction protection feature available through its upgraded Security Centre. It allows customers to set a protection period between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., during which transfer attempts require additional verification to confirm that the transaction is being initiated by the legitimate account holder.

Hanson said the feature was intended to provide an additional layer of protection during a period when users may be more vulnerable to fraudulent transactions.

“With NightGuard, PalmPay is laser-focused on protection during a time when users are typically off-guard. We will continue to educate users and give them more reason to feel confident about banking with us,” he said.

The feature forms part of PalmPay’s broader approach to transaction security, which combines technology with customer education to help users identify and prevent potential threats.

The campaign comes amid growing attention to consumer protection and fraud awareness within Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem. These priorities also feature in broader industry objectives outlined in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Payment System Vision 2028.

PalmPay’s upgraded Security Centre brings together security tools intended to give customers greater control over their accounts and transactions, while NightGuard provides an additional verification layer during users’ chosen night-time hours.