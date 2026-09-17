FCMB SheVentures, JSAID Train 100 Interior Designers

Kayode Tokede

Jenniez School of African Interior Design (JSAID) and FCMB SheVentures have trained 100 interior designers to strengthen their financial literacy, business management skills, and ability to build sustainable enterprises.

The programme combined JSAID’s expertise in interior design education, professional development, and entrepreneurship with FCMB SheVentures’ financial and business development support.

Participants received practical guidance on structuring and managing their businesses, making informed financial decisions, and accessing appropriate financial solutions for growth. The training also addressed a key industry challenge: helping designers move beyond creative practice to build commercially viable enterprises.

FCMB SheVentures is the women-focused business proposition of First City Monument Bank (FCMB). It provides women entrepreneurs with access to finance, business support, mentorship, and networks to help them grow their businesses.

Commenting on the initiative, Group Head, SheVentures and Impact Segment, FCMB, Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo said: “At FCMB SheVentures, we recognise that entrepreneurs need more than access to finance to thrive. They also need knowledge, networks, and confidence to build businesses that can scale and create lasting value.

“Our partnership with JSAID reflects our commitment to supporting women across sectors of the economy, including the creative industry. By equipping interior designers with financial and business management skills, we are helping them turn their talent into sustainable enterprises.”

Founder of Jenniez School of African Interior Design, Dr Jennifer Chukwujekwe said: “This collaboration addresses one of the critical gaps in the interior design industry: helping talented designers understand and navigate the business and financial aspects of their profession.”