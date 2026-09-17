ESET Strengthens Cybersecurity Awareness with Lagos State Civil Service

ESET Nigeria has joined the Lagos State Civil Service Commission Career Week 2026 to advance the conversation around cybersecurity, digital transformation and the resilience of public-sector institutions.

The Career Week, organised around the theme of driving business process automation in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) within the Lagos State public service, provided a platform for conversations around the changing nature of work and the importance of building a workforce that is equipped for an increasingly digital environment. ESET Nigeria’s participation brought cybersecurity into that conversation, highlighting the role of awareness in supporting safer and more resilient use of technology.

Managing Director, ESET Nigeria, Olufemi Ake, delivered a cybersecurity awareness presentation to participants, as his participation underscored ESET Nigeria’s commitment to making cybersecurity awareness part of broader conversations about digital transformation, workplace readiness and the responsible adoption of technology.

As public institutions continue to depend on digital systems, connected devices and online platforms to support everyday operations, cybersecurity awareness has become an increasingly important part of organisational resilience. Technology can improve how services are delivered and how teams collaborate, but the benefits of digital progress depend on people understanding the risks that can accompany greater connectivity.

The awareness engagement therefore placed emphasis on the human side of cybersecurity. Employees and other technology users remain an important part of an organisation’s security environment, making practical knowledge, vigilance and informed decision-making essential complements to cybersecurity technology.