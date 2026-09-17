Dikko Emerges Sokoto LP Guber Candidate

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Labour Party (LP) has settled on a new standard-bearer for the 2027 governorship election in Sokoto State with the emergence of former Permanent Secretary, Abubakar Haliru Dikko, as its consensus candidate.

The affirmation was conducted at the party’s state secretariat in Sokoto and was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with the Electoral Act.

The development followed the withdrawal of the earlier recognized candidate, Aminu Umar Ahmad, who has since defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dikko, a retired top civil servant, emerged through a voice vote affirmed by delegates drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state after extensive consultations by party leaders.

Speaking shortly after his emergence, the LP candidate, who was represented by his running mate, Hon. Jamiliu Adamu, pledged to run a people-oriented government anchored on practical solutions to Sokoto’s challenges.

He said the focus of his campaign would be on issues that directly affect residents, including security, education, healthcare, youth employment, and agricultural development across the state.

Dikko thanked party delegates and leaders for the confidence reposed in him, describing the consensus process as a demonstration of unity and maturity within the Labour Party in Sokoto State.

The state chairman of the Labour Party, who briefed journalists immediately after the primary, said the party was determined to present credible alternatives to voters ahead of the 2027 polls.

He added that the leadership had resolved to close ranks and mobilise grassroots structures to ensure the party remains competitive in the forthcoming governorship contest.

The emergence of Dikko came as INEC had already published the list of 19 candidates for the Sokoto State governorship election slated for 2027, signaling what is expected to be one of the most crowded races in the state’s political history.

With the APC fielding incumbent Governor Ahmed Aliyu; the PDP presenting Abdullah Sokoto Abubakar; ADC presenting former Deputy Governor, Muhammad Maniru Dan’iya, and other parties also in the race, political observers say the entry of a technocrat like Dikko could reshape conversations and widen voter options in the state.