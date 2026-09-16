Workers Groan As Army, Boat Owners Seek Settlement Over 33 Months Unpaid Rental Services 

Idowu Sylvester

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has given three indigenous houseboat contractors in the Niger Delta and the Nigerian Army a fresh opportunity to resolve amicably a dispute over 33 months of allegedly unpaid rental services.

Justice Stephen Pam on Monday adjourned the matter until October 22, 2026 for the parties to report on the outcome of ongoing settlement efforts.

The suit was instituted by Peaches Integrated Services Limited, Etucom Integrated Services Limited and Godsam Industrial Services Limited against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe, among others.

The plaintiffs, who provide houseboats for military operations in the Niger Delta, are seeking an order compelling the defendants to pay outstanding rents allegedly accumulated over 33 months, as well as the release of their boats for maintenance.

When the matter came up on Monday, counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Reuben Wanogho, informed the court that the third defendant, the Commander of JTF, Operation Delta Safe, had requested a proposal towards an amicable settlement.

Wanogho urged the court to allow the parties time to explore the settlement option, expressing hope that the dispute could be resolved without further litigation.

Ruling on the development, Justice Pam adjourned the case until October 22 for the parties to return and brief the court on the outcome of the settlement process.

However, counsel to the first defendant, I.K. Diri, told the court that he was not aware of the proposed settlement.

The development followed a recent protest by workers of the affected companies in Port Harcourt over the financial hardship allegedly caused by the prolonged non-payment for the houseboats hired by the Nigerian Army.

The workers said the situation had adversely affected their livelihoods, with some allegedly facing unpaid salaries and mounting family responsibilities.

They appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and prevail on the relevant authorities to settle the outstanding obligations.

According to the workers, resolving the dispute would not only ease the financial pressure on the indigenous contractors but also safeguard the jobs and livelihoods of their employees.

The contractors also appealed to the Federal Government to facilitate payment of the outstanding bills and secure the release of their boats.

They expressed hope that the October 22 settlement report would mark a turning point in the dispute, enabling them to recover their boats, carry out necessary maintenance and return them to service.