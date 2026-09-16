Kwankwasiyya Accuses Kano of Blocking Federal Projects, Political Intimidation

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has accused the Kano State Government of using state institutions to intimidate opposition voices and obstruct development projects across the state.

In a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed (Mai Lemo), the movement said recent actions by the government represented a dangerous trend for democracy in Kano.

The group expressed concern over a letter reportedly issued by the State Ministry of Works seeking the suspension and relocation of a federal constituency road project meant for communities in Ungogo/Minjibir Federal Constituency.

Dr. Mai Lemo said the government must explain why projects facilitated by opposition lawmakers appear to face unusual administrative hurdles, warning that residents should not be denied basic amenities simply because their representative belongs to the opposition.

The movement also condemned the suspension of three councillors in Kano Municipal Local Government and two others in Tarauni Local Government.

According to the statement, “the councillors are being targeted for refusing to defect from the Kwankwasiyya Movement to the ruling camp, with more suspensions allegedly planned in Nasarawa and Kumbotso LGAs.”

Dr. Mai Lemo questioned whether disciplinary powers were being applied fairly and without political bias stressing that” political loyalty is not a crime and that defection is a personal choice, no elected official should be persecuted for refusing to abandon his party.”

The group further criticised statements allegedly made by the Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, in which he reportedly threatened to arrest political commentators and opposition supporters who criticize the government on radio and social media.

The spokesperson said it is unacceptable to threaten citizens for lawful criticism in a democracy “the Attorney-General has a constitutional duty to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens’ rights, not act as a partisan actor, and that any offence should be handled through due process in court.” he added

The movement also accused the government of double standards, alleging that while opposition members are threatened, some government officials, including special advisers, the Commissioner for Information and the Governor’s spokesperson, have made insulting and defamatory statements against opposition figures without consequence.

It demanded an immediate end to the selective obstruction of constituency projects, a transparent review of the councillors’ suspensions, an end to threats against critics, and protection of citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of expression and association.