SSA Adeboye Appoints Veteran Sports Journalist George Aluo as Media Consultant

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, has appointed veteran sports journalist and former Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Chief George Aluo, as Media Consultant to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development.

The appointment forms part of ongoing efforts by the Office to strengthen its strategic communication, stakeholder engagement and public awareness around the Federal Government’s grassroots sports development agenda.

Chief Aluo brings to the assignment decades of experience spanning sports journalism, media management and football administration, having established himself as one of the respected voices within Nigeria’s sporting fraternity.

Before his new appointment, Aluo served as Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), where he was involved in the administration and development of Nigeria’s second-tier football league. His career in sports journalism also spans more than three decades, including senior editorial responsibilities in the Nigerian media.

Announcing the appointment, Adeboye said Aluo’s wealth of experience, extensive understanding of the Nigerian sports environment and longstanding relationship with the media would be valuable as his Office expands its programmes and engagements across the country.

“Chief George Aluo is coming into this responsibility with enormous experience and a deep understanding of Nigerian sports. He has seen sports from the newsroom, from the administrative side and from the football development perspective. That combination of experience will be important to our work.”

Adeboye said the appointment comes at an important period for his Office as attention increasingly turns towards building a more structured and sustainable system of grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

According to the Presidential aide, communicating that vision effectively is critical because grassroots sports development requires the involvement of government at all levels, the private sector, schools, communities, sports federations, clubs, academies, coaches, athletes, parents and the media.”

“What we are building at the grassroots requires everybody. We must communicate the vision properly, tell the stories of our young talents, explain the opportunities that are being created and ensure that Nigerians understand the direction of the reforms taking place in our sports sector.”

The SSA noted that Aluo’s appointment is particularly timely as the Office intensifies preparations and stakeholder mobilisation for initiatives aimed at strengthening the pathway between grassroots participation and elite sports development.

He expressed confidence that the veteran journalist would bring professionalism, experience and strategic insight to the communication architecture of the Office.

“This is a period when Nigerian sports is undergoing important conversations about reform and the future. Grassroots development must remain at the heart of that conversation. We need experienced professionals who understand where Nigerian sports has been, where it is today and where we want it to go.”

Adeboye charged Aluo to deploy his experience and professional network towards projecting the programmes and policies of the Office while strengthening relationships with sports journalists and media organisations across Nigeria.

He also stressed that the appointment would help amplify the sporting opportunities being created for young Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Responding to the appointment, Aluo expressed appreciation to the SSA for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to contribute his experience towards advancing the mandate of the Office and promoting grassroots sports development across the country.

Adeboye congratulated Aluo on his appointment and expressed confidence that his addition would further strengthen the team as the Office works towards creating sustainable pathways for Nigeria’s next generation of sporting talents.

“We welcome Chief George Aluo to the team. The assignment before us is enormous, but so is the potential of Nigerian sports. Together, we will continue working to ensure that talents from our communities and schools are given the visibility, opportunities and pathways they need to fulfil their potential.”

The appointment takes effect immediately.