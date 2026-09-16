IGP Disu: Changing the Narrative

Tunji Wusu

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, recently welcomed the brave officers of the Nigeria Police Force’s Special Intervention Squad who, alongside the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, took part in the rescue of the abducted Orire schoolchildren.

The IGP did more than welcome the officers. He also mourned one of them who lost his life during the operation. It was not the first time he publicly mourned a police officer killed in the line of duty. Since becoming the 23rd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Disu has continued to show that the lives of police officers matter and that the death of any officer serving the country is a national loss.

He showed this in Zamfara State when he attended the funeral prayers of a police officer who was killed by bandits. His presence sent a strong message to serving officers and the families of the fallen that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

The IGP is changing the narrative. In Nigeria, when we hear the words “fallen heroes,” we often think only of soldiers who died defending the country. Every year, they are honoured during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, and rightly so. But we hardly give the same recognition to police officers and other security personnel who die fighting bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, terrorists, and other violent criminals.

This should change. Police officers also put their lives on the line every day to protect Nigerians. They are usually the first to respond to armed robberies, kidnappings, communal clashes, violent protests, and terrorist attacks. Many leave their homes every morning without knowing if they will return. Their sacrifice is no less important.

Other countries understand this. In the United States, President Barack Obama attended the memorial service for five police officers killed in Dallas in 2016. President Joe Biden has also attended the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service in Washington, where he honoured officers who died in the line of duty and met with their families.

In the United Kingdom, senior government officials attend the National Police Memorial Day every year to remember officers who lost their lives while protecting the public. Canada also holds an annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial, attended by national leaders and the families of fallen officers. Australia marks National Police Remembrance Day every year, bringing together government officials, police officers, and families to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

These countries understand that when a police officer dies protecting the public, the whole nation has lost a hero.

One of the biggest challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force today is low morale. Many officers work under difficult conditions. They face dangerous criminals, spend long hours away from their families, and sometimes pay the ultimate price. Sadly, many of them feel that their sacrifices are quickly forgotten.

When leaders publicly honour officers who die in service, they send a powerful message to those still wearing the uniform. They are saying, “Your life matters. If anything happens to you while protecting this country, Nigeria will remember you.”

That message is important. It gives officers confidence. It encourages them to carry out their duties with courage, knowing that their service is valued.

This is why the actions of IGP Disu deserve recognition. He has made it clear that every police officer counts. Whether an officer is a Commissioner of Police or a young constable, every life is precious. Every death in the line of duty is a painful loss to the Force and to the nation.

The government should build on this example. Families of fallen officers should not be left to suffer after losing their loved ones. Insurance benefits should be paid without unnecessary delay. The children of fallen officers should receive scholarships where possible, while their spouses should be given the support they need to rebuild their lives. Police barracks, training schools, or public buildings could also be named after officers who displayed exceptional courage. Such gestures may not bring them back, but they show that the nation appreciates their sacrifice.

The media also has an important role to play. Too often, when a police officer is killed, the story disappears after a few days. We should tell the stories of these brave men and women. Nigerians should know who they were, how they served, and the price they paid to keep others safe.

Citizens also have a responsibility. We are quick to condemn the police whenever an officer acts wrongly, and we should continue to demand professionalism and accountability. But we should also recognise and celebrate the thousands of officers who carry out their duties with honesty, courage, and dedication. A balanced view of policing will help build trust between the police and the public.

No country can enjoy peace without men and women who are willing to protect it. Behind every police uniform is a human being—a father, a mother, a son, a daughter, a husband, or a wife. When such a person dies while protecting others, the nation should not look away.

By mourning fallen officers, attending their funerals, and standing with their families, IGP Disu is showing a different kind of leadership. He is reminding Nigerians that police officers are not just uniforms on the streets. They are citizens who have chosen a difficult and dangerous profession in the service of their country. Many have paid for that choice with their lives.

If Nigeria truly wants a motivated and professional police force, then the country must begin to honour its fallen officers in a more meaningful way. Their names should not be remembered only by their families or colleagues. They should be remembered by the nation they died protecting.

By putting the welfare and dignity of police officers at the centre of his leadership, IGP Disu is changing the narrative. It is a narrative that says every police life matters, every sacrifice counts, and every fallen officer deserves to be remembered. That is a message worth embracing, and a legacy worth building.

*Tunji Wusu is a Journalist and a Public Affairs Analyst.