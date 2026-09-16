Arsenal Through to Next Round of Carabao Cup

Max Dowman scored twice as Arsenal eased to a Carabao Cup third-round 4-2 victory at Ipswich Town.

The 16-year-old was one of two youngsters making their first appearance of the season from the start, alongside centre-back Marli Salmon, 17.

Dowman opened the scoring with a fine solo goal in the seventh minute. He won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Eberechi Eze and ran through, leaving two defenders on the ground, before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Noni Madueke rifled in their second effort following Mikel Merino’s flicked ball over the top.

And after the break Dowman showed good composure to control Martin Zubimendi’s pass before rolling the ball into the far bottom corner.

Merino fired in Arsenal’s fourth goal off the inside of the post.

Ipswich scored twice, through Anis Mehmeti’s finish from Jack Clarke’s pass and Chuba Akpom’s tidy turn and finish – but it was far too little and too late.

As is the norm these days, both sides put out heavily rotated starting line-ups – with a combined 19 changes from their weekend Premier League matches.

Arsenal – who have won every game this season – will discover their fourth-round opponents on Wednesday, with the draw after Manchester United’s tie against Brighton (kick-off 20:00 BST).

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