NAF Receives Five New Helicopters to Boost Air Operations Against Extremist Groups

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has taken delivery of five new helicopters to boost its air operations against extremist groups and enhance its capacity to respond to emerging security threats across the country.

The delivery, the NAF said, followed the federal government’s sustained efforts to accelerate the modernisation of Nigeria’s airpower capabilities and strengthen the Armed Forces’ capacity to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the newly delivered platforms comprised three AW109 Trekker B helicopters manufactured by Leonardo Helicopters of Italy and two H125 helicopters manufactured by Airbus Helicopters.

Ejodame explained that the three AW109 Trekker B helicopters, which formed part of 10 recently acquired by the federal government, arrived in Lagos on 15 September 2026.

The remaining seven are expected to be delivered before the end of 2026, while the two H125 helicopters had been delivered earlier.

Speaking on the development, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the acquisition as “another significant milestone in the federal government’s sustained investment in the modernisation and re-equipment of the NAF.”

He noted that the new platforms would increase asset availability and enhance the Service’s responsiveness across multiple theatres.

“The arrival of these five helicopters provides greater flexibility in the employment of airpower in support of ground troops in ongoing operations,” he stated.

The CAS also expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for his sustained confidence in and commitment to the NAF.

“On behalf of the officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, I express our profound appreciation to Mr President for his sustained support for the transformation and modernisation of the Service.

“His commitment is enabling us to progressively build the capabilities required to meet our operational responsibilities and confront the nation’s evolving security challenges,” he said.