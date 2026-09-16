2027: Ex-Govs, Lawmakers, Northern Leaders Unveil Tinubu Campaign Group

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A coalition of former governors, serving and former senators and prominent political leaders from the North have concluded plans to formally unveil a political mobilisation platform named ‘Arewa for Asiwaju’ (A4A) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The group would be led by a 14-member Board of Trustees (BOT) with deep grassroots networks across the North-West, North-East and North-Central.

Its Head of Media Relations, Edwin Olofu, in a statement said the BOT was chaired by former Kano State Governor and ex-Education Minister, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

He added that Shekarau would be deputised by the duo of former Yobe State governor and current Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam and former Plateau State governor and Senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong.

Other members were Ibrahim Masari, Senator Joshua Dariye, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda; former Governor of Plateau State, Jolly Nyame; former Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Also included were Hajia Aishatu Dukku, Hajia Binta Ibrahim and former Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, who would serve as the BOT Secretary, assisted by Abubakar Gambo.

Olofu explained that the group was conceived as the organised northern vanguard for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and would operate a structured organogram spanning the 19 Northern states and the FCT, and an elaborate national and zonal leadership structures.

To lead operations of the vanguard, the National Directorate has Badaru Abubakar as Director General.

Olufu noted that Abubakar would drive overall campaign strategy, coordinate all 19 States and FCT chapters, and oversee various directorates at the National Headquarters.

He said Abubakar would be supported by three Deputy National Coordinators: Ibrahim Shema (North-West), Bello (North-Central) and Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas (North-East).

Olofu added that directors appointed to man various arms of the operations included Dr. Bala Wunti (Director, Finance & Resource Mobilisation) with Abdulrahman Leme as his deputy. Operations & Logistics would be headed by Sen. Tijjani Kaura with Major-Gen. A.T Jibril (rtd) as his Deputy.

He said Abdulaziz Abdulaziz is the Director Communications and Media Strategy with Jibrin Baba Ndace as Deputy, while Olofu would serve as Head of Media Relations in the same Directorate.

Olofu noted that Ismail Ahmed would take charge of Mobilization assisted by Hon. Michael Msuaan, whereas the Youth Affairs Directorate would be led by Abba Aliyu with Comr. Murtala Gamji as Deputy.

He note that Senator Sani Musa would serve as Director for Business Community & Professionals assisted by Dr. Shamsuddeen Ahmad.