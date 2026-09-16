Situation Room Warns Against Threats to Credible, Free, Fair 2027 National Elections

• Report: Only 23% of Nigerians trust INEC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, has expressed concerns over some actions and incidents which if not promptly checked could mar the transparency and credibility of next year’s Ggeneral election.

Addressing the state of democracy in Nigeria, it said recent public opinion surveys and international governance assessments by an organisation known as Afrobarometer showed that 77 per cent of Nigerians were dissatisfied with the way democracy was working, while trust in critical democratic institutions remained exceptionally low, including only 23 per cent trust in INEC.

Speaking at a press conference to mark this year’s International Day Democracy in Abuja, the Convener of the Situation Room, Comrade Yunusa Z. Ya’u said relevant authorities must take steps to curb violations and abuses of the Electoral Act and to build public trust on the conduct of the 2027 elections.

Thus, against the background of recent happenings during the last governorship election in Osun State, Situation Room said actions such as incitement to violence, threats against voters, voter suppression and obstruction of lawful political participation must attract appropriate investigation and sanctions

He urged INEC and security agencies to try to live up to their constitutional mandate and deal decisively with any act of intimidation, incitement and other violations in an objective and fair manner.

Ya’u who was flanked by prominent leaders of the civil society coalition including Mr. Clement Nwankwo, Co-Conveners, Nma Odi and Celestine Odo, said, “Nigeria cannot afford to approach the 2027 General Election as business as usual. The credibility of an election is built long before the first ballot is cast.

“It depends on whether citizens are free to participate, campaign, vote and express their political preferences without intimidation; whether institutions enforce the law impartially; and whether political actors accept that electoral victory must be earned through persuasion–not coercion.”

The Situation Room further said that Nigeria needed elections not merely conducted, but whose processes and outcomes citizens could trust.

It called for the enforcement of electoral laws and prosecution of violations.

“INEC, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other relevant law-enforcement authorities must enforce the applicable provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 impartially and decisively,” it said.