We Won’t Support Any Alliance That Can Undermine Tinubu’s Re-election, Say Govs

• President’s first term economic performance will guarantee his victory, Yari declares

• Wike’s PDP hits back at ruling party’s govs, says their problem is poor performance

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) has declared that it would not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, weakening the ruling party, or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels in the 2027 general election.

Chairman of PGF and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, made the declaration on Monday night after a closed-door meeting held at Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The forum, the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), maintained that any arrangement that created confusion, divided loyalty or competing interests within the party will not be entertained.

The governors position came as Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Abdulaziz Yari, declared that Tinubu was worthy of re-election for a second term based on his first term performance.

Reading the communique after the meeting, Uzodinma stated categorically that the primary focus of the forum was to support official APC candidates at all levels rather than external interests.

He stated, “The APC Governors’ Forum unanimously resolved that its members will not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of Mr. President, weakening the APC or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels.

“In other words, the forum has no intention to support any candidate at any level that is not an APC candidate because our candidates who are contesting the election are being sponsored by our party.

“The governors’ campaign commitment is exclusively to all APC candidates. All levels of the party campaign architecture will align with the expectations of Mr President and the strategic objectives of the party.”

Speaking on the APC Presidential Campaign Council, the governors stated that they would command the frontlines of the president’s re-election bid in their home states.

The governors stressed that the upcoming campaign would feature several core pillars, saying these include grassroots mobilisation — penetrating every community, actively engaging all demographic groups and strata of Nigerian society through an inclusive, people-centred approach.

The governors pledged to continue to strengthen internal party unity, harmonise campaign structures from the national level down to the constituencies, and drive development across their states in alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Yari: President’s First Term Economic Performance Will Guarantee His Victory

Yari, a former Zamfara State governor, said in Benin yesterday that the Tinubu administration had made progress in the economy, citing changes in GDP growth, inflation, and foreign exchange stability.

Yari, who led members of the campaign council to the Oba of Benin’s Palace to seek royal blessings, prayers, and support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, said Nigeria’s annual GDP growth had risen from 2.7 per cent in 2023 to 3.9 per cent, while inflation declined from 22.9 per cent to 15.9 per cent.

He added that the administration had stabilised the foreign exchange market and described Tinubu as the right person to lead the country.

Yari thanked the monarch for the reception and explained that the delegation was at the palace to seek royal blessings and support for the re-election bid of Tinubu.

He stated, “Our mission today is simple: Mr. President formed the campaign council for his re-election. We are here to seek royal blessings, prayers, and support for the re-election of your son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2027.”

Responding, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Nedo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, urged Nigerians to support continuity in governance, saying there is no point seeking change for its own sake.

Oba Ewuare II said the Benin throne was not partisan, adding that his position should not be interpreted as support for any political party.

The monarch appealed to former governors, senators, and other political leaders to work together in the interest of the country, stressing the importance of cooperation between the ruling party and the opposition.

He stated, “In democracy, there must be opposition when a party comes to power. I don’t see why an opposition party can’t support the ruling party.”

Oba Ewuare II also cautioned against excessive criticism of political leaders, stating that nobody is perfect.

He said, “Is there anybody who is so perfect as I am talking now? Nobody. I love and like peace and tranquillity. I am American and British trained as a diplomat, and I say it the way it is.”

Deputy governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, thanked the Oba of Benin for his royal blessings.

Idahosa said the president deserved a second chance, adding that in Nigeria there is equity, fairness, and justice.

According to him, it’s the turn of the south to get a second term after the first term.

He stated, “For us in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo is the leader and he is leading well, as we have a lot of projects to campaign with and the people of Edo State will vote massively for President Tinubu to enable him win the 2027 presidential election.”

PDP: Poor Performance APC govs’ Problem

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, alleged that the problem of APC governors was their poor performance.

PDP said it would contest all electoral offices except the presidential election.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, the party said APC Governors’ Forum should understand, ‘’Wike is not their problem; their problem is their poor governance and failure to meet the expectations of their people.

‘’Their opposition to Wike’s support is driven by fear. The fear that their poor records of performance will be exposed at the polls.

‘’Wike has every constitutional and democratic right to decide whom he supports politically. His support for President Tinubu is legitimate, and as a serving appointee of the President, there is nothing contradictory about supporting the president while maintaining his political identity and relationships within the PDP.’’

The PDP spokesman added that APC governors had initially misconceived Wike’s support for Tinubu as an endorsement of their party.

He stated that APC governor were now beginning to realise that supporting the president did not mean abandoning PDP or surrendering the political space to APC.

Mohammed stated, ‘’Their demand that Wike should not support or field candidates capable of challenging the APC governors and their anointed candidates is a fundamental political miscalculation. Elections are contests, and every political party has the democratic right to present candidates before the electorate.

‘’The APC governors’ demand is not only politically curious but a complete political miscalculation. It exposes the growing anxiety within the APC over the prospect of facing strong PDP candidates at the 2027 elections.

‘’The reality that appears to have unsettled them is that the PDP has not only stabilised but has also successfully fielded candidates across elective positions who are capable of challenging these APC governors and their anointed candidates in 2027.”

The PDP group added, ‘’It is particularly revealing that governors who earlier claimed to be confident of their performance are now asking their opponents not to field candidates against them. If they have truly performed and retained the confidence of their people, they should welcome a contest and allow the electorate to decide.

‘’The APC governors should be reminded that no one can jettison Wike’s support and expect to win elections effortlessly. Those who have attempted to do so in the past have learnt the lesson the hard way.

‘’The APC governors should also know that Wike is not their problem; their poor governance and fear of electoral defeat are the real problems. Their anxiety is understandable because Wike has demonstrated, both as Governor of Rivers State and as Minister of the FCT, a capacity for project delivery, political organisation and electoral mobilisation that cannot simply be wished away.”

It added, ‘’It is therefore politically irrational for anyone claiming to support the President to reject a political leader of Wike’s stature and the votes and mobilisation capacity he can bring to the President’s campaign.

‘’Their actions raise a fundamental question: Are they interested in President Tinubu’s victory, or are they primarily interested in securing their own personal political victories? A governor who truly wants the President to win should welcome every credible political force capable of contributing to that victory.

‘’The APC Governors’ Forum should therefore concentrate on governance, accountability and performance rather than attempting to determine whom Mr. Wike should support.’’