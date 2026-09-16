From Luxury Enterprise to Humanitarian Impact: Dolor Receives Distinguished Award At Oxford Varsity

Nigerian serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, mentor and thyroid-health advocate, Ambassador Akawor Dolor, has added another significant milestone to her distinguished journey as an entrepreneur and philanthropist after being presented with the Distinguished Award for Social Impact & Humanitarian Leadership at the prestigious University of Oxford.

Ambassador Dolor received the award at the Nelson Mandela Leadership Awards & Diplomat Summit, held at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, on September 7, 2026.

The recognition highlights an inspiring story of enterprise evolving into impact. Dolor is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luxebyglamoholic, a multi-brand luxury retail company that has expanded its footprint across Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja.

Over the years, she has built a reputation in luxury retail, styling and personal shopping while developing other interests within the premium gifting sector.

Yet, her public identity extends far beyond business. As a serial entrepreneur, she has consistently championed the belief that commercial success should create opportunities, restore dignity and contribute meaningfully to society.

That conviction is expressed most visibly through the Princess Thyroid Awareness Initiative (PTAI), where she serves as Founder and President.

Inspired by her experience as a thyroid survivor, Dolor established the initiative to improve awareness of thyroid disorders, promote early detection and provide education and support to people navigating thyroid-related conditions.

Her advocacy also embraces women’s health, mentorship and economic empowerment. By encouraging women and girls to pursue education, entrepreneurship and leadership, she is helping to nurture a generation that is healthier, more confident and better equipped to shape its future.

Dolor’s journey offers a compelling portrait of the modern African business leader: commercially astute, socially conscious and committed to using influence for the benefit of others.

Her achievements demonstrate that entrepreneurship and philanthropy need not exist on separate paths; together, they can create a powerful model for sustainable impact.

The honour received in Oxford therefore recognises not only a record of humanitarian service, but also a broader legacy of purposeful leadership.

It celebrates a Nigerian woman who has successfully built brands, mentored others and converted a deeply personal health challenge into a mission that gives knowledge and hope to many.

As her work gains greater international visibility, Dolor continues to represent a new generation of African leaders whose success is measured not only by the enterprises they build, but also by the lives they uplift.