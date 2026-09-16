Anambra Govt, Importers Partner to Unlock Blue Economy Opportunities in Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Anambra State government in collaboration with Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) has held a statewide stakeholders sensitisation seminar to secure trade corridors and unlock blue economy opportunities for importers in Nigeria.

This is coming as the Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, used the opportunity of the seminar to market the benefits of the Anambra Mixed Use Industrial City, which is still under construction, insisting that it would give manufacturers the opportunity of an export free trade zone across Africa.

The sensitisation seminar which was a two day event kicked off in Anambra State yesterday and was championed by IMAN, and sponsored by the national patron of the association, Dr Augustine Azubuike Ekweozor.

The event with the theme: ‘Securing trade corridors and unlocking blue economy opportunities: positioning Anambra State for safe commerce,’ AfCTA competitiveness and sustainable economic growth, was attended stakeholders in the nations supply chain, including heads of various government agencies in Nigeria.

Lead paper presenter, Dr Obiorah Madu, the Director General of African Center for Supply Chain who spoke on the topic: ‘Building secure, smart and competitive supply chain: unlocking blue economy opportunities and trade competitiveness under AfCFTA,’ said Anambra has the capacity to be a leading economy in Nigeria, but lacks the smooth logistics that could facilitate it.

He said: “Anambra people are entrepreneurial, they have the raw material, arable land and the industry to drive a first-class economy, but the state lacks the connection and smooth logistics that can facilitate it.

“That is why we must call for the building of a trade corridor and not just a port. Have you asked yourselves why Lekki Deep Seaport is ahead in terms of trade? That is because all the things that were wrong in Tin Can and Apapa ports were corrected in Lekki Deep Seaport.

“If we are building a new port, we should be looking at the KPI (Key Performance Indicators). Our KPIs must match international standard. That is why I have never been excited since they started talking about AFCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) in Nigeria. This is because the logistic and supply chain that will carry AFCFTA is not there yet.

“If you help importers to reduce cost, you have done everything for them and that is what we should be talking about in any port we are building. That is why I think the inability to have a functional seaport in Igboland is somewhat political. We need to take pressure off the road and ensure that the river port in Onitsha is working.

“Anambra has to look at the ecosystem involved in building a viable seaport. How do we make Anambra not just a gateway for goods, but a place of regional value chain,” Madu stated.

Meanwhile, Soludo who was represented by the Commissioner for Industry, Commerce and Wealth Creation, Hon. Nomso Chukwuma Ebeonwu, stated that the state government has done a lot to ensure that commercial activities thrive in the state.

“We are positioning our people not just as importers, who go to China to import and sell to distributors and consumers, but how to produce in Anambra. We are talking about our businessmen investing through domestic direct investment. There is a whole plan around the state about boosting local economy.

“So, we are not just about FDI (foreign direct investment), but about us investing in ourselves. With what AFCFTA is doing, we are offering business people the opportunity of keying into our Anambra Mixed Use Industrial City to invest, produce and export, duty free.”

Also speaking on behalf of government, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment, Hon. Christian Udechukwu said: “Through the Anambra Mixed Use Industrial City, we are giving businessmen the opportunity of taking up spaces in the site. We want to give them the benefit of first buy, with the free tax associated and the aerotropolis, you can be sure of many incentives.”

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Hon. Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by Mr. Kingsley Igwe, charged Nigerians on consumption of local goods.

He said: “Nigeria first policy is already on and recognises Nigeria made products. For this programme to happen in Anambra, means that the people of Anambra have the opportunity to listen to these policies and put their industry spirit to work.”