Politicians Must Look Beyond Four-Year Election Cycles, Says Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu

Funmi Ogundare





Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said politicians must move away from concentrating solely on four-year election cycles and embrace long-term thinking.

Sanwo-Olu stated that leaders should be willing to undertake projects whose benefits might not be realised during their tenure.

He identified vision, self-reliance, partnership and a governance approach that prioritised the needs of ordinary citizens as the four key habits underpinning Lagos State’s governance model.

Sanwo-Olu spoke as Guest Speaker at the centenary anniversary lecture of Yoruba Tennis Club, titled, “Democracy, Governance and the Lagos Spirit: A Century of Excellence.”

He explained that the state’s ability to sustain development across successive administrations was largely driven by continuity of vision and long-term planning.

The governor said Lagos had maintained the development blueprint introduced in 1999, adding that successive administrations have built on the foundation rather than abandoning it for new plans.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “The Lagos way of governing rests on four habits. The first habit is the vision. In 1999, when democracy returned, this state did something remarkable and rare.

“It crafted a blueprint, the brainchild of the then Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his brilliant team of technocrats. Every Governor who has followed has faithfully built on that blueprint.”

According to him, 27 years after the blueprint was introduced, Lagos has not departed from the original vision.

Sanwo-Olu described continuity as one of the major reasons for the state’s transformation.

He cited the development of the blue and red rail lines as examples of the benefits of continuity, describing them as the first rail services built and operated by a sub-national government in Nigeria.

On self-reliance, the governor said Lagos responded to periods when federal resources were withheld by strengthening its internally generated revenue system and reforming its fiscal architecture.

He said, “When the federal government vindictively closed its purse to us, Lagos did not become a beggar. It turned to its own people. It reformed its tax administration, modernised its fiscal architecture, and asked Lagosians to pay for their own city. They did.”

Sanwo-Olu added that Lagos now generated more of its own revenue than any other state in the country, attributing many of the state’s achievements to the willingness of residents to fund its development.

The governor also identified partnership with the private sector and other stakeholders as another defining feature of Lagos governance.

He described the Yoruba Tennis Club, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous social club, as an important part of Lagos’ civic infrastructure, saying clubs and associations have historically complemented government institutions by providing platforms for leadership, mentorship, networking, dispute resolution, and civic participation.

He urged the club to preserve its founding ideals while continuing to adapt to changing times.

The governor urged its leadership to maintain high standards in admitting new members, preserve its archives, attract younger people, and create opportunities for them to assume leadership positions.

He challenged young Lagosians to become builders rather than spectators.

“Do not be intimidated by the odds that are against you, those same odds have always existed, and have always been defied by those who are serious about building. Find something in this city that does not exist yet and go and build it. That is what a Lagosian does,” he stated.

He urged Lagosians and members of the club to see themselves as custodians of the city’s future and to ensure that the legacy handed down by previous generations was preserved and improved upon.