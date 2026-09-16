NASENI Wins Best Federal MDA Digital Transformation Award

Sunday Ehigiator





National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has emerged winner of the 2025/2026 Best Federal MDAs Digital Transformation Award at the 8th Nigeria E-Government Summit and Awards.

The award was presented recently, in recognition of NASENI’s ongoing digital transformation, institutional reforms, efficiency, and improved service delivery under the leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

NASENI emerged ahead of two other federal agencies nominated in the category, securing 57.4 per cent of the votes cast.

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) came first runner-up with 25.6 per cent, while Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) placed second runner-up with 16.9 per cent.

The convener of Nigeria E-Government Summit and Awards, Engr. Lanre Ajayi, said NASENI’s recognition represented a significant milestone in the transformation of the agency since Halilu assumed office.

Representing the NASENI EVC/CEO at the award dinner, Director of Information, New Media and Protocol, Segun Ayeoyenikan, highlighted some of the digital reforms undertaken by the agency, including the deployment of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

In his goodwill message on behalf of Halilu, Ayeoyenikan said the agency had embraced digitisation across its administrative and operational processes.

he stated, “I would like to report that NASENI is at the forefront of promoting the culture that all governance systems in Nigeria become digitised.

“At NASENI, you don’t see papers anymore, the offices and all our tables are cleared of papers, we have digitised not only administration, but all our operations.”

He said the development demonstrated NASENI’s understanding of the importance of digitising its operational systems to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Earlier, Ajayi stressed that the award was not merely a symbolic achievement, stating that 33,785 Nigerians participated in the voting process that produced the winners.

He said mechanisms were also put in place to prevent multiple voting and ensure the credibility of the exercise.

Ajayi said the awards recognised Nigerians and public institutions that were challenging existing practices and using technology to improve governance and public service delivery.

He said, “The award night belongs to, above all, the extraordinary Nigerians who have refused to accept the status quo in the delivery of government services.”

He added that the nominations were “not merely entries in a competition; they are testimonies” and evidence of what could be achieved when public servants, technology leaders, governors, and individuals pursued innovative solutions to societal challenges.

Nigeria E-Government Excellence Awards is the flagship recognition programme of the Nigeria E-Government Summit, described as Nigeria’s premier annual platform for advancing digital governance.

The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for NASENI as the agency continues to implement reforms aimed at modernising its operations, improving institutional efficiency, and strengthening its contribution to Nigeria’s science, technology, and engineering development.