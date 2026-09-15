Sahara Appoints Menakaya Managing Director to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Peter Uzoho





Sahara has announced the appointment of Chidilim Menakaya as Managing Director, marking an important milestone in the company’s journey to accelerate its “Beyond XXX” vision and drive the next phase of growth, innovation, and impact.

Menakaya is a seasoned transformation and strategy executive, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience, spanning Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Sahara made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday.

Prior to her appointment, Menakaya served as Director of the Sahara Foundation, where she led the company’s sustainability and social impact agenda.

Under her leadership, the foundation expanded the reach of Sahara’s EXTRApreneurship model, strengthened strategic partnerships, and deepened socio-economic impact across communities in the company’s locations.

Widely respected for her collaborative leadership style, strategic insight, and ability to build high-performing teams, Menakaya has consistently demonstrated a commitment to developing people, driving innovation, and delivering measurable outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Executive Director, Sahara, Ade Odunsi, said the decision reflected Sahara’s confidence in purposeful leadership and its commitment to building the future from within.

Odunsi stated, “For over three decades now we have remained committed to our vision of bringing energy to life responsibly. Beyond XXX represents our commitment to shaping the future through bold thinking, innovation, sustainability, and shared value creation. Chidilim’s appointment reflects these aspirations. We are confident that under her leadership.

“Sahara will continue to expand the frontiers of impact and create sustainable value for stakeholders across our markets.”

Odunsi stated that the appointment signalled Sahara’s determination to build a resilient, future-focused enterprise capable of thriving in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

As Managing Director, Menakaya will provide strategic leadership for steering Sahara’s Beyond XXX agenda, enhancing stakeholder value, and positioning Sahara for continued growth and global relevance.

Menakaya holds executive and professional qualifications from leading global institutions, including London Business School, INSEAD, and Manchester Business School. She is a certified Human Resources Business Partner, Transformation and Reputation Manager, and Prosci-certified Change Management Practitioner.