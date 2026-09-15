Defence Ministry Partners FHA to Provide Affordable Housing for Staff

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Ministry of Defence has unveiled plans to partner with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA), the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and other mortgage institutions to provide affordable housing for its staff as part of its expanded welfare package.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), disclosed this during a town hall meeting with the staff at the ministry’s headquarters, Ship House, Abuja.

While emphasising the vital role of civilian personnel in the national security architecture, General Musa urged the staff to remain vigilant, security-conscious and proactive in identifying and mitigating potential safety risks.

Responding to concerns raised by the staff on access to land and affordable housing, the minister explained that the ministry was exploring options beyond land acquisition to make home ownership more accessible to its workforce.

“On the issue of land, we have gone even beyond land. Unfortunately, the Minister of the FCT has not been stable; if you notice, he has been doing a lot of things. Currently, he is in Port Harcourt and won’t be back until the president is back. But I can assure you that when he comes back, we are going to follow up on the issue of land.

“We have gone beyond that. We have also spoken to other companies through the FHA so that, beyond land, if we can even provide affordable homes, instead of just buying the land, we can pay in instalments, because I know that having a house is better,” Musa said.

On security, the minister urged the staff to report suspicious activities promptly, adopting the mantra, “See something, say something”.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining situational awareness, particularly regarding personal movements and activities.

The town hall meeting, the maiden engagement between the minister and the ministry’s staff, was designed to promote direct communication between the leadership and workforce, identify operational gaps and address pressing concerns affecting personnel.

Speaking on staff welfare, Musa expressed appreciation for the dedication and commitment of personnel, while reiterating the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to improving the welfare and working conditions of civil servants, whom he described as the engine room of government.

Beyond welfare matters, the minister underscored the importance of strengthening civil-military cooperation within the ministry.

He called for greater unity, teamwork and mutual respect between civilian employees and members of the Armed Forces, stressing that effective collaboration was essential to achieving the ministry’s mandate.

To further strengthen this collaboration, Musa announced plans to introduce structured engagement programmes aimed at fostering productive and mutually beneficial working relationships between the ministry’s civilian and military cadres.

In her remarks, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Bosede Olaniyi, commended the minister for convening the meeting, describing it as an important platform for open dialogue between management and staff.

She noted that the initiative would further promote open communication, discipline and collective responsibility in the execution of the ministry’s mandate to safeguard national sovereignty.

Presenting the concerns of staff, the President of the Joint Executive Council of the Ministry of Defence Union, Mr Dahiru Goronyo, highlighted several issues affecting personnel welfare.

Among the concerns raised were delays in third-party remittance deductions, transportation challenges, access to training opportunities, promotion-related matters and outstanding entitlement arrears.

In response, the minister and members of his management team addressed the issues raised and assured the staff that efforts would be made to resolve them promptly.

In his remarks, the Director of Human Resources, Mr Idris Gaya, expressed appreciation to the minister for his accessible leadership and clear strategic direction.

He pledged the renewed loyalty and dedication of the workforce to supporting the administration’s goals and advancing the ministry’s mandate.