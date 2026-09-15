100 Ilorin Students Benefit from Olododo Educational Support Initiative

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than 100 students across communities in the Ilorin East and Ilorin South Federal Constituency of Kwara State have benefited from the educational support initiative of Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for the constituency.

Olododo Educational Support Initiative was designed to ease the financial burden on low-income households while promoting academic excellence among young learners in the federal constituency.

The educational outreach covered students from Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1) to Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS3).

Beneficiaries received essential learning materials, including school bags, exercise books and writing materials, while outstanding senior students received full scholarships for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The outreach commenced at Alalubosa Maraba LGEA Primary School in Ilorin East, where pupils, parents and community stakeholders gathered for the distribution ceremony.

Speaking at the event over the weekend in Ilorin, the President of the Alalubosa Youth Development Association (AYDA), Mallam Abdulraheem Saliu, urged beneficiaries to remain committed to their studies.

The president who was represented by the Publicity Secretary of the Association,

Mallam Ibrahim Saheed Kayode, said the support was intended to create opportunities for the students.

He added that their commitment to academic excellence would determine how far they go.

The programme subsequently moved to Sabo-Oke Community in Ilorin East, where additional students benefited from the initiative.

The Vice Chairman of the Okelele Youth League and Chairman of its Education Committee, Mr. Alade Abdulrasheed, commended Olododo for his continued commitment to grassroots development.

Abdulrasheed said the educational programme had been running for some time and praised Olododo for remaining supportive of the community.

He noted that recognising high-achieving students could have a positive ripple effect by encouraging other students to work harder and prepare more seriously for examinations.

The current phase of the distribution drive concluded in Oke-Aluko Community, where high-performing secondary school students across the ward received assistance.

One of the overall best-performing beneficiaries, Musa Waliyat, expressed appreciation for the WASSCE scholarship, describing the intervention as a welcome relief.

Waliyat thanked Almighty Allah and Engr. Olododo for the support and encouraged fellow students to work hard, remain committed to their studies and strive for excellence.

Organisers of the Olododo Educational Initiative said additional wards and communities across Ilorin East and Ilorin South would benefit in subsequent phases of the programme.