2027: AU Commences Seven-day Preelection, Needs Assessment Mission in Nigeria

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the African Union (AU) has begun a seven-day pre-election and needs assessment mission in Nigeria to ascertain the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) preparedness, identify potential gaps and provide recommendations.

The assessment led by former Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Hassen, commenced on September 13 and would end on September 19, 2026.

The aim of the mission is to strengthen the country’s capacity to deliver credible, transparent, peaceful and inclusive elections.

Hassen, while speaking, noted that the AU mission would examine the entire electoral cycle, covering the preelection period, election-day operations and the management of results.

He said: “The credibility of an election was largely determined by the quality of preparations undertaken before voters arrived at polling units.’

The mission would also examine unresolved legal and administrative issues that could affect the elections, as well as measures designed to safeguard INEC’s institutional independence while ensuring effective coordination with security agencies.

Hassen challenged INEC to demonstrate its readiness in critical areas, including the credibility of the voter register, deployment and reliability of electoral technology, logistics, funding, inclusion, transparency, security coordination and results management.

The mission sought assurances that the voter register would be comprehensive, credible and subjected to adequate scrutiny by political parties, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders before the elections.

Hassen sought clarity on whether INEC would receive adequate and timely funding to execute its electoral programme, as well as the measures being put in place to address logistical challenges that could affect the movement of personnel and sensitive election materials.

The AU delegation is seeking assurances that security arrangements for the 2027 elections would adequately protect voters, candidates, election officials and other stakeholders while respecting the constitutional independence of INEC.

The mission demanded explanation on how the security agencies and the electoral commission will coordinate their responsibilities without compromising the neutrality and autonomy of the electoral process.

Hassen further sought clarity on whether INEC would receive adequate and timely funding to execute its electoral programme, as well as the measures being put in place to address logistical challenges that could affect the movement of personnel and sensitive election materials.

The AU delegation demanded assurances that security arrangements for the 2027 elections would adequately protect voters, candidates, election officials and other stakeholders while respecting the constitutional independence of INEC.

The mission is also assessing how security agencies and the electoral commission would coordinate their responsibilities without compromising the neutrality and autonomy of the electoral process.

In his response, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said the enormous scale of the 2027 elections means the commission would have to recruit, train and deploy more than 1.4 million temporary election personnel.

The commission has identified the management and training of this workforce as an area where technical support from the AU could improve operational efficiency.

Amupitan, who was represented by a National Commissioner, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, sought AU’s assistance in digital training, e-learning programmes, simulation exercises and standardised information and communications technology training for ad hoc personnel who will be deployed nationwide.

He stressed that enhanced preparation of election workers would be critical to ensuring consistency in the application of procedures across the country.