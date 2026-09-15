2 Reps, Former Lawmaker Join APP, Emerge Candidates for 2027 Elections in Imo, Abia, Rivers

The Action Peoples Party (APP), increasingly positioning itself as a major political force ahead of the 2027 general elections, has received a major boost with the defection of two members of the House of Representatives and a former federal lawmaker.

The three lawmakers have joined the APP and emerged as the party’s candidates for the 2027 House of Representatives elections in their respective constituencies in Imo, Abia and Rivers States.

The lawmakers are: Rt. Hon. Boma Goodhead, member of the House of Representatives representing Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency of Rivers State. She has joined the APP and will contest the 2027 House of Representatives election on the platform of the party, Hon. Alozie Munachim Ikechi member representing Obingwa/Ugwunagbo/Osisioma Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives. He has also joined the APP and emerged as the party’s candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2027 election and Rt. Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima former member of the House of Representatives representing Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State, has equally joined the APP and emerged as the party’s candidate for the constituency in the 2027 National Assembly elections.

The entry of the three lawmakers represents a significant development for the APP as the party continues to expand its political base and attract experienced political leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

With the growing profile of the party across the South-East and South-South, the emergence of serving and former federal lawmakers on its platform further underscores the APP’s ambition to become a formidable political alternative in the 2027 electoral contest.