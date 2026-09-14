Obi’s Botched Benue Visit: A Warning Signal Ahead of 2027 Polls?

The recent blockade of the convoy of the Presidential Candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, Peter Obi in Benue State followed by the arrest of 46 suspects, has transformed a disputed political incident into an early test of Nigeria’s democratic tolerance ahead of 2027. With competing allegations, official denials and calls for investigation, the episode raises questions about political violence, security coordination and accountability. Sunday Aborisade reports.

What began as a planned visit by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, to sympathise with victims of the Yelwata killings in Benue State has quickly become one of the first major tests of political tolerance as Nigeria moves towards the 2027 general election.

The incident on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in which Obi’s convoy was stopped by a group of youths on the Makurdi-Gboko Federal Highway while he was heading towards Yelwata, has generated accusations, denials, counter-accusations and demands for accountability.

But the controversy assumed a new dimension last Wednesday when the Benue State Police Command announced the arrest of 46 suspects allegedly connected with the obstruction.

The State Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, said the arrests followed intelligence-led operations launched after the incident. He also disclosed that the investigation was continuing and that some key leaders of the youths involved were still being traced.

The police warning that political intolerance would not be allowed to flourish as the 2027 election approaches has consequently shifted the focus from the initial confrontation to a more fundamental question: Can Nigeria enter another fiercely contested presidential election without allowing political rivalry to degenerate into intimidation and violence?

That question deserves serious attention.

Obi had travelled to Benue ostensibly to visit Yelwata, in Guma Local Government Area, where scores of people were killed in a devastating attack in June, 2025. According to his account, his convoy was confronted by youths who blocked the road and chanted, “Peter Obi, go back.”

Rather than force his way through, Obi said he chose to withdraw to avoid a confrontation that could result in casualties.

The NDC subsequently alleged that the youths were suspected thugs and claimed that an aide to Governor Hyacinth Alia was involved in mobilising them. The party condemned the incident as an attack on democratic freedom and demanded investigation and prosecution.

The Benue State Government rejected the allegation, describing it as unfounded and denying any involvement in the obstruction.

The competing accounts would ordinarily have left the incident as another political controversy in which one side accused and the other denied. But the police investigation has introduced an important factual development.

The police have confirmed that the obstruction occurred and have arrested 46 people in connection with it. That does not, however, establish who organised the incident, whether it was politically motivated, whether any political party was involved or whether any government official directed the youths.

Those questions remain matters for investigation. Indeed, the police commissioner has indicated that the investigation is still ongoing and that key figures allegedly involved are being pursued.

That distinction is crucial. In a politically charged environment, the arrest of suspects can easily be presented by rival camps as proof of whichever narrative they already believe. But an arrest is not a conviction, just as an allegation is not proof of guilt. The responsibility now rests with investigators to determine what actually happened.

The police have also clarified an issue that had become central to the controversy: whether the security authorities were informed of Obi’s visit. According to Nwadiogbu, the police command was informed about the visit at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 7, and subsequently deployed three police escort vehicles led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The commissioner later clarified that the NDC did not ask him to transmit any letter notifying Governor Alia of Obi’s visit.

Rather, he said, members of the NDC presented the letter to the police command primarily for security arrangements. That clarification is significant because the question of notification had become part of the competing narratives surrounding the incident.

If the police had received prior information and deployed security personnel, the central issue becomes less about whether security authorities knew of the movement and more about whether the security arrangements were adequate to guarantee the candidate’s safe movement and prevent the roadblock.

The police have defended their conduct, saying their officers made a professional and tactical decision not to use force to disperse the crowd because doing so could have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

That decision is understandable from a crowd-control perspective.

No responsible security agency should rush into a confrontation where the immediate use of force could produce greater casualties.

But there is also a legitimate democratic question about how opposition politicians are protected when they travel into politically sensitive areas.

The objective of security should not merely be to prevent bloodshed after a confrontation has started. It should also be to anticipate potential threats and ensure that lawful political activities can proceed peacefully.

This becomes particularly important because Obi was not travelling to Benue as an ordinary private citizen. He is a former governor, a presidential candidate and one of the major opposition figures positioning himself for the 2027 contest.

His presence in a state inevitably has political implications, even when the immediate purpose of a particular visit is humanitarian.

That is precisely why political parties, state authorities and security agencies must develop a common understanding of how such visits should be handled.

The answer cannot be to deny opposition politicians access to communities because they may attract political controversy.

Nor should opposition parties ignore legitimate security concerns or fail to properly coordinate movements.

Democracy requires both political freedom and responsible conduct.

The Benue incident has also attracted condemnation from politicians outside the NDC. Former Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom condemned the obstruction, describing it as wrong and arguing that Obi should have been allowed to visit Yelwata and sympathise with victims of the killings.

Ortom’s intervention is significant because the incident has increasingly moved beyond a dispute between the NDC and the Benue State Government.

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also condemned the incident and called for those responsible to be identified and prosecuted, describing it as a disturbing development for democracy.

Another presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement, similarly condemned the obstruction and described it as unacceptable.

Even Minister of Aviation and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, said the incident should not be part of Nigeria’s democracy.

Such reactions suggest that the concern is no longer limited to Obi and his supporters.

It is about the precedent the incident could establish. If political candidates can be stopped from moving through particular communities by organised crowds, the danger is that similar incidents could be replicated elsewhere as the political temperature rises.

A candidate from the governing party could be prevented from entering an opposition-controlled community. An opposition candidate could face hostility in a governing-party stronghold. Supporters could interpret every confrontation as justification for retaliation. That is how political intolerance can become a cycle.

Nigeria has experienced the consequences of election-related violence too many times to treat such developments casually.

The greatest danger may not necessarily be the incident itself but the political culture that could grow around it.

Already, the Benue episode has produced allegations of state involvement and equally strong denials. An APC faction in the state has condemned the incident and called on Governor Alia to apologise, while the state government has maintained that it had no involvement.

The NDC, for its part, has demanded accountability. But accountability must be based on evidence. The police investigation should therefore go beyond the 46 people already arrested if evidence indicates that others were involved. If organisers, financiers or political sponsors are identified, they should be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Conversely, if the investigation establishes that the allegations of political sponsorship cannot be substantiated, that conclusion should be made public. The credibility of the process depends on its neutrality.

There is another dimension that deserves attention: the role of young people in Nigerian politics. The youths who reportedly blocked Obi’s convoy should not be treated as a collective representation of Benue youths.

The identities, motivations and affiliations of those arrested must be established individually.

But the incident nevertheless raises questions about the ease with which young people can become instruments of political confrontation.

Nigeria needs young people in politics.

They should be at rallies, in campaign organisations, policy discussions, social media debates and political parties. They should defend their preferred candidates passionately.

But democratic participation has a boundary: it cannot include intimidation, obstruction or violence against political opponents.

Political parties must therefore take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters.

The practice of mobilising young people for political purposes and distancing oneself from their conduct when things go wrong is dangerous.

A political party cannot demand the loyalty and energy of its supporters during elections and then disclaim responsibility for the political culture it helps create.

The same standard should apply to the ruling party and opposition parties alike.

There is also a responsibility on governors.

A state belongs to all its citizens, not only to members and supporters of the governing party. Political opponents do not lose their constitutional rights simply because they are challenging the party in power.

Governors have legitimate security responsibilities, but security cannot become a convenient justification for restricting lawful political activities.

At the same time, opposition politicians must understand that a state government has legitimate interests in public safety and order.

The solution lies in transparent coordination. The Benue Police Command’s clarification that it received prior information about Obi’s visit should provide a basis for reviewing how political movements are coordinated in future.

The Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies should consider establishing clearer protocols for presidential candidates and major political figures during the campaign season.

Such protocols should guarantee protection without creating unnecessary restrictions.

The Independent National Electoral Commission also has an important role, even though it is not a law-enforcement agency.

INEC can reinforce the obligations of political parties under the electoral framework and work with security agencies to promote peaceful campaign activities.

Political parties should not wait for incidents to occur before condemning violence. They should establish internal mechanisms for disciplining supporters who engage in intimidation, threats or physical confrontation.

The media, too, must tread carefully.

The Benue controversy illustrates the difference between reporting allegations and presenting allegations as facts.

To report that the NDC accused an aide of the governor of leading youths is fundamentally different from reporting that the governor’s aide led the youths. The first is an attributed allegation. The second is a statement of fact requiring evidence.

That distinction becomes even more important in an election season because politically charged reporting can influence public perception and potentially intensify tensions.

The same caution must apply to the government’s denials. The absence of proof against a political actor should not automatically be presented as proof that no political actor was involved. That is why the police investigation matters.

Ultimately, the Benue incident has become bigger than Obi. It has become a test of how Nigeria intends to conduct the journey to 2027.

The country is already witnessing intense political realignment, opposition negotiations, the emergence of new alliances and aggressive positioning by presidential aspirants and parties. The stakes will rise as the election approaches.

In that atmosphere, the ability of political actors to tolerate one another will become as important as their ability to mobilise voters.

Obi’s decision not to force his convoy through the roadblock may have prevented a potentially dangerous confrontation. The police decision not to immediately use force may also have prevented casualties.

But neither approach should become a substitute for accountability. The 46 arrests are therefore only the beginning.

Nigerians deserve to know who organised the blockade, what motivated it and whether anyone sponsored or directed it.

If those arrested are found guilty of offences, the law should take its course. If political actors are implicated, they should be held accountable irrespective of party affiliation. If the investigation establishes that no political party or government official was involved, that should also be clearly established and accepted.

The most dangerous outcome would be for the matter to disappear into the familiar cycle of accusation, denial and political counter-accusation without a credible conclusion.

The Yelwata tragedy itself should not become another instrument in Nigeria’s partisan battles.

The dead belong to no political party.

Families who lost loved ones should be able to receive political leaders, religious leaders, civil society organisations and ordinary Nigerians who wish to mourn with them without fear or political interference.

That should be the minimum standard of a democratic society.

The larger lesson from Benue is therefore unmistakable. The 2027 election will not be judged only by who wins the presidency, the governorships or the legislative seats. It will also be judged by the quality of the competition that produces those results.

A democracy in which candidates can campaign freely, visit communities, engage citizens and defend their policies without intimidation is stronger than one in which political camps seek to control physical spaces and silence opponents.

The Benue blockade should consequently serve as an early warning. The country still has time to prevent isolated incidents from becoming a pattern.

Political parties must restrain their supporters. Security agencies must remain professional and impartial. State governments must protect the rights of all citizens. Opposition parties must respect lawful security procedures. Young Nigerians must reject mobilisation for violence. And the media must continue to distinguish allegations from established facts.

Above all, the authorities must complete the investigation into the Benue incident transparently. The 46 arrests have demonstrated that the state can respond when political order is threatened. The next test is whether the investigation will uncover the full truth.

As Nigeria heads towards 2027, the question is no longer simply whether Obi was stopped on a highway in Benue. It is whether Nigeria will allow political competition to remain a contest of ideas, or permit it to become a contest of intimidation. That is the warning signal from Benue.