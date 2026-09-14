NASD Harps on Creating Diversified, Recurring Revenue Streams

Kayode Tokede

NASD Plc is positioning for its next phase of growth by expanding beyond traditional securities trading into a broader capital-formation ecosystem, with the ambition of creating diversified and recurring revenue streams while delivering sustainable long-term value to investors.

The strategy reflects a growing need for private capital to finance Nigeria’s next phase of economic development across critical sectors including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, real estate and the creative economy.

Speaking at the Company’s 13th Annual General Meeting, Chairman Olayimikah Bolo said NASD’s 2026 priorities would focus on market deepening, enterprise development, capital formation, digital innovation, increased investor participation and strategic partnerships.

“The Company would continue to strengthen governance, enterprise risk management and operational resilience as it builds the platform for its next stage of development,” Bolo said.

The Company’s recent market performance provides a strong foundation for this strategy. During the review period, market capitalisation increased by 105.83per cent to N2.12 trillion, while trading volume surged 370.81per cent to 14.03 billion shares.

The NASD Securities Index also gained 18.02per cent to 3,543.74, while admitted securities increased from 44 to 46. However, revenue remained broadly flat at N1.12 billion, while profit after tax declined by 36per cent to N263.4 million, reflecting the need to translate the significant expansion in market activity into stronger and more diversified earnings. Fees and commission income declined by 15per cent to N915.9 million, although interest income rose sharply by 237per cent to N206.9 million, providing support to overall revenue.

In her statement, Acting Managing Director Chinwendu Ekeh said, “NASD is building additional channels through which that enlarged market can be monetised while the Company is also targeting expansion in Commercial Paper and Digital Securities.”