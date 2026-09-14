ESG: NEPCL Donates 12KVA Solar System to Lekki Police Station
Emmanuel Addeh in Lagos
- Nembe Exploration and Production Company Limited (NEPCL), operator of the NNPC/Nembe Joint Venture (OML 29), has donated a 12KVA inverter-solar power system to the Nigeria Police Force, Lekki Division, as part of its corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
- The company, in a statement, said the intervention was aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the Lekki Police Station while providing the facility with a more reliable and cleaner source of electricity.
- The initiative comes against the backdrop of the growing economic importance of the Lekki axis, which has developed into a major residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, logistics and investment corridor in Lagos.
- The area also hosts or connects to major economic developments, including port, industrial and real estate projects, making security and reliable infrastructure increasingly important to businesses and residents operating within the corridor.
- Quoting data cited in the Lagos State Economic Development Update 2025, it stated that the state generated N43.06 trillion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, representing 18.38 per cent of Nigeria’s national GDP. In the first half of 2024, the state recorded N27.39 trillion, accounting for 22.36 per cent of national GDP.
- The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), it emphasised, has also described Lagos as contributing approximately one-third of Nigeria’s GDP, although the estimate is based on a different reference period and methodology.
- Against this backdrop, NEPCL said strengthening public infrastructure in communities where economic activity is expanding was part of its commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices.
- For the police, it stated that access to a dependable electricity supply can support routine administrative and operational functions, including lighting, communications and other activities required for the effective running of the station.
- The project, the firm explained, also reflects the increasing intersection between energy resilience and public security, particularly in densely populated commercial areas where disruptions to either can affect businesses, residents and other economic activities.
- The company said the solar installation had both environmental and social benefits, with the renewable energy component reducing dependence on conventional electricity sources while the improved power supply was expected to support police operations.
- The donation is also expected to strengthen the relationship between the private sector and the police in an area where security remains important to the movement of people, goods and investments.
- According to the statement, the Nigeria Police Force, Lekki Division, also formally expressed appreciation to NEPCL for the intervention, describing the donation as a demonstration of corporate responsibility, goodwill and partnership.
- The donated system comprises solar panels, inverter equipment and lithium batt