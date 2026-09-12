Xenophobia: N’Assembly Suspends S’Africa Visits as Two Nigerians Are Killed

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The National Assembly has suspended all official visits to South Africa and directed its lawmakers, committees, officials and staff to boycott legislative activities hosted or organised by South African authorities over reported persistent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in the country.



The decision came amid reports of the killing of two Nigerians, Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle and James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, in separate incidents in Johannesburg.

The suspension followed consultations between the leaderships of the Senate and the House of Representatives and will remain in force until further notice, according to a statement signed yesterday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.



The National Assembly leadership expressed “grave concern” over reports of xenophobic attacks, killings, violence, intimidation, destruction of property and other forms of hostility directed at Nigerians and other African nationals resident in South Africa.

It said it was particularly disturbed by reports that Nigerians had been killed, injured and displaced, while others had been forced to abandon their businesses, investments, homes and other property following recurring violent attacks.



The lawmakers noted that the reported incidents had continued despite repeated appeals by the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to South African authorities to take decisive measures to protect Nigerians and other foreign nationals and ensure that perpetrators of xenophobic violence were brought to justice.

Under the resolution, official visits to South Africa by the National Assembly, its committees, lawmakers, officials and staff have been suspended.



The boycott also covers conferences, seminars, workshops, parliamentary meetings, legislative exchanges and other activities organised or hosted by South African legislative authorities.

The National Assembly further resolved that its lawmakers and officials should not participate physically or virtually in South African-hosted legislative programmes.



The Clerk to the National Assembly was consequently directed to communicate the decision to senators, members of the House of Representatives, committees, departments, directorates, officials and staff for strict compliance.

The National Assembly said the decision was not intended to undermine the longstanding diplomatic, historical and people-to-people relations between Nigeria and South Africa.



Rather, it described the suspension and boycott as an expression of concern over the safety, dignity and welfare of Nigerians living and conducting legitimate businesses in South Africa.

The lawmakers called on the South African government to take “urgent and concrete measures” to protect Nigerians and other African nationals within its territory and prevent further xenophobic attacks.

They also demanded thorough investigations into reported incidents, the arrest of suspected perpetrators and the prosecution of those found culpable in accordance with the law.



The National Assembly further urged the leadership of state Houses of Assembly to take note of the decision and consider adopting similar measures in response to the reported attacks.

The federal lawmakers said they would continue to monitor developments concerning the safety and welfare of Nigerians in South Africa.



They also acknowledged interventions by the Federal Government and other stakeholders, including efforts to assist affected Nigerians and facilitate the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from the country.

The suspension and boycott, according to the statement, will remain in force until further notice and will be subject to review by the leadership of the National Assembly as circumstances warrant.



Two Nigerians killed

The latest development followed reports that two Nigerians, Fakunle and Nwankwo, were killed in separate incidents in Johannesburg, raising fresh concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Fakunle was reportedly killed by unknown assailants at his home in Johannesburg on September 4, while Nwankwo allegedly died the following day after an encounter with officers of the South African Police Service.



Former Minister of Aviation and ambassador-designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, disclosed the deaths in a statement posted on his X handle yesterday.

According to Fani-Kayode, Fakunle had allegedly received a series of threats before his killers went to his home and shot him dead.

He also alleged that Nwankwo died following what he described as “gruesome interrogation techniques” by South African police officers.



Fani-Kayode claimed that the two deaths brought the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa in 2026 to eight, with four allegedly killed by South African police officers.

He further claimed that more than 100 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa since 2022, including more than 30 allegedly killed by officers of the South African Police Service and the South African Defence Force.



Fani-Kayode expressed concern that no arrests, prosecutions or convictions had resulted from the alleged killings.

“What is most disturbing is the fact that in spite of our constant expressions of concern about this disturbing state of affairs not one person has been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice for ANY of these heinous crimes,” he said.

He called on the South African government to strengthen measures to protect Nigerians living in the country and ensure that anyone responsible for the alleged killings was brought to justice.



Fani-Kayode also expressed concern over an alleged September 30 deadline issued by some South African non-governmental organisations for African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave the country.

He accused the organisations of being racist, xenophobic and Afrophobic, and alleged that they had threatened African nationals who failed to comply with the deadline.



“No-one deserves to be targetted and murdered simply because they are Nigerian,” he said.

The former minister said the Nigerian community in South Africa was “deeply disturbed” by the developments and warned that continued killings and discrimination against Nigerians could have consequences for relations between the two countries.