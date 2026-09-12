‎ National Theatre to Boost Northern Artists with Creative Economy, Financial Literacy Drive

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Theatre moved to integrate artists from Northern Nigeria into the mainstream of the country’s creative economy through a deliberate push focused on funding, financial literacy, and practical skills.

The General Manager of the National Theatre, Tola Akerele, stated this at the Kano Creative Summit for Kano artists on Thursday, saying the programme was conceived to address the imbalance in access to opportunities for the arts.

According to Akerele, “The summit exists because some energy and creativity live in every corner of this country, not only in Lagos, to decentralise access to the tools, knowledge and opportunities the creative economy runs on, and to put them within reach of practitioners far beyond the cities where they are usually concentrated.”

She noted that the decision to cite the engagement in Kano was intentional and not symbolic, adding, “the North has long contributed to Nigeria’s cultural life and deserves the same infrastructure and support systems available in other hubs.”

“This belongs here as much as anywhere in the country, not as an afterthought but as a recognition of what this city has always contributed to Nigeria’s creative life,” she added.

“Kano is the home of Kannywood, one of Nigeria’s greatest film industries, bringing financial literacy and market structures to the region would help practitioners convert talent into sustainable careers.

During his presentation on intellectual property, Audu Maikori, Chief Strategic Advisor on Intergovernmental Affairs to the Governor of Kaduna State and Chairman of Chocolate City Group, walked participants through practical steps to protect their creative work.

“Your work is not protected because you made it. It is protected because you can prove you made it, and when,” Maikori said. “Most creatives lose their rights long before anyone infringes on them, simply by never documenting the work in the first place.”

In her opening remarks, the Kano State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hajiya Aisha Saji, said that Kano has a long history of craftsmanship, music, literature and festivals, and that the challenge was not lack of talent but lack of structure to turn culture into sustainable businesses.

She said the government, the private sector and development partners must invest in infrastructure, skills, financing, digital tools and IP protection.

According to her, the theme ‘Beyond Lagos’ was a call to expand Nigeria’s creative economy across all regions and harness the energy of Northern youth for jobs, tourism and investment.