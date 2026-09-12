Obi Convoy Attack: OK Movement Warns of ‘Lawful Countermeasures’

.Group demands Gov Alia’s apology to Nigerians, says action undemocratic

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

The OK Movement, a political group supporting the 2027 presidential bid of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has warned against further attempts to intimidate or disrupt the activities of its members, saying it would deploy “every lawful and necessary countermeasure” if the safety of its leaders and supporters were threatened.

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This was as the Nigeria Patriotic Youths Forum (NPYF) has condemned Tuesday’s attack, blockade and obstruction of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, during his humanitarian visit to Yelwata in Benue State, describing the incident as an abuse of power and a “constitutional and democratic rape.”

The OK Movement, however, said it remained committed to peaceful democratic participation and would not allow political provocation to push its supporters into confrontation.

In a statement issued yesterday by its National Director General, Hon. John Ughulu, the group alleged that individuals “mobilised by elements within the state government” were responsible for the incident.

It stressed that the allegation had to be established, calling on the security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into what transpired.

The development comes amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with opposition political movements increasingly stepping up engagements across the country.

The OK Movement said Obi, like every other presidential aspirant and political leader, had a constitutional right to visit and campaign in any part of Nigeria.

It warned that political violence, intimidation and thuggery should not be allowed to replace democratic competition.

“Restraint is not weakness. Restraint is discipline,” the group stated, explaining that members of its security team deliberately refrained from confrontation during the incident.

It added, “We chose peace because we understand that Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we will not allow political provocation to push our supporters into unnecessary confrontation.

“However, we will not tolerate a situation where such restraint is repeatedly tested or exploited.

“The OK Movement has the capacity and organisational structures necessary to protect its members and maintain order within the limits of the law.

“We will continue to act responsibly, but we will also take every lawful and necessary countermeasure available to us whenever the safety of our leaders and members is threatened.”

The group said any attempt to use political thuggery or intimidation to frustrate its activities would be unacceptable, stressing that political parties and movements should compete through ideas, competence and persuasion.

The statement further read, “This is not the Nigeria we want to build.

“Democracy cannot survive where political opponents are attacked simply because they choose to visit or campaign in a particular state.

“Elections should be won through ideas, competence, persuasion and the votes of the people, not through intimidation, violence or political thuggery.”

The group urged the police and other security agencies to investigate the Benue incident and prosecute anyone found culpable, irrespective of political affiliation or status.

It also appealed to international observers, diplomatic missions and democracy-monitoring organisations to pay attention to alleged incidents of political violence and intimidation as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

“The federal government and all relevant authorities must understand that Nigerians and the international community are watching,” the statement said.

It called on the government to ensure the protection of the constitutional rights, safety and freedom of political actors and other citizens.

The OK Movement said its commitment to peace should not be interpreted as an unwillingness to defend its members within the law.

It stated, “The OK Movement remains committed to peaceful democratic participation, but our commitment to peace must never be mistaken for surrender.

“We will defend democracy. We will protect our people within the law. We will resist intimidation. And we will never accept political violence as a substitute for democracy.”

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‎Similarly, the Nigeria Patriotic Youths Forum also demanded an immediate public apology from the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, over the incident, which occurred during Obi’s visit to sympathise with victims and families affected by the killings in Yelwata, even as they warned against using Nigerian youths for political thuggery.

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‎National Coordinator of the forum, Hon. Clifford Obinwanne Chukwuonye, made the position known in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Wednesday, in a statement personally endorsed by him.

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‎Chukwuonye expressed dismay over the development, insisting that no individual or group had a monopoly of violence and that every Nigerian was constitutionally entitled to fundamental rights, including freedom of association and movement.

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‎He urged political leaders across the country to distinguish political competition from constitutional rights, stressing that political party and ideology differences should never become an excuse for infringing on the rights of citizens.

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According to him, “we should respect the rule of law and we must respect each other’s fundamental rights, as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution (1999 as amended).

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‎“What happened in Benue State last Tuesday is definitely an abuse of power and a total demonstration of political leadership, rascality and utter violation of the Nigerian Constitution. Nigerians definitely deserve an immediate public apology from the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

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‎“Today is Mr. Peter Obi; tomorrow it could be anybody. Power is transient, but your deeds will certainly speak good or bad of you,” he noted.

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‎The National Coordinator further argued that political parties and their candidates should be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to campaign and engage with Nigerians across the country.

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‎Chukwuonye further said that “It is important to know that there is no gain starting ugly things you cannot finish. INEC has lifted the ban on presidential campaigns; therefore, every political party in Nigeria has the optimal constitutional right to campaign in any part of the country.

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‎“This is sacrosanct. We Nigerians must rise up to condemn this politics of detribalisation, discrimination, humiliation, intimidation and disenfranchisement.

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‎“It’s undemocratic and a constitutional rape. Therefore, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State should come out and render a public apology to Nigerian youths for regrettably using some of them to embarrass an elder statesman, Mr. Peter Obi,” he noted.

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‎Chukwuonye maintained that the alleged incident had sent a dangerous political signal capable of undermining the nation’s democratic process and escalating political tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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‎He insisted that political leaders, irrespective of their positions, had a responsibility to uphold the constitution and protect the rights of citizens.

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He also said that “this is a wrong signal and should be condemned outrightly by all critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s elections. As a political leader, no matter your status, you have no constitutional right to use such power against any Nigerian.

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He said, ‎“It’s barbaric, unfair and unheard of. Yes, politics is a game, but it should not be played against the dictates of global best practices nor to witch-hunt any Nigerian unjustly.”

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‎The youth leader therefore called on Nigerians, particularly youths, civil society organisations and other stakeholders, as well as the international community, to condemn what he described as the alleged attempt to intimidate and humiliate Obi because of his presidential ambition.

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‎“I passionately call on Nigerians, especially the youths and global communities, to rise up in one accord and condemn what Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State did to Mr. Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the forthcoming political dispensation,” he said.

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‎Chukwuonye further alleged that the incident had created a wrong political precedent that could trigger wider political tensions if not addressed.

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‎He described the development as “totally unacceptable,” insisting that the alleged use of youths as instruments of political confrontation must end.

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‎The National Coordinator also questioned the relevance of the peace accord reportedly signed by presidential candidates, asking, “what’s the essence of the peace accord recently signed by the presidential candidates?”

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‎He further advised Nigerian youths against allowing themselves to be used by politicians to settle political scores, stressing that young people should instead position themselves as advocates of peace, unity and democratic development.

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‎According to him, “this constitutional rape and usage of youths for political thuggery should stop and Nigerian youths must learn their lessons of being used and dumped by desperate politicians.

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‎“Time has come for Nigerian youths to ask the so-called political leaders to bring out their children and relations for political thuggery and bravado.

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‎“For how long will Nigerian youths allow themselves to be used to settle political scores? Nigerian youths should position themselves as ambassadors of national unity and critical stakeholders towards the nation’s greatness.”

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‎The group therefore urged political leaders to embrace tolerance, respect constitutional liberties and ensure that the 2027 electoral process was conducted in an atmosphere devoid of intimidation, violence and political victimisation.