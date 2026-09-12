Sanwo-Olu Leads Campaign Team to Ikorodu

Bennett Oghifo

As the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State commences in full swing, the Ikorodu Division was the first point of call yesterday.

The team, led by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos’ APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, the Director-General of the KOH Campaign Team, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, alongside other prominent party leaders, were welcomed at the Palace of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi, where thousands of party faithfuls gathered to receive them.



The leadership of the Ikorodu Division, comprising traditional rulers, political leaders, (men and women), assured the campaign team of their readiness to vote en masse for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC Governorship Candidates, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and her Running mate, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, in the January 2027 elections.



Prominent royal fathers and political leaders, including the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi, expressed their support for the continuity of the progressive administration in Lagos and at the federal level.Addressing the gathering, Hamzat expressed appreciation to the traditional rulers and urged them to mobilise their subjects to come out en masse and vote for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.



He described the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as crucial to the continued progress of the country, saying failure to return the President for a second term and ensure victory for the APC in Lagos would be a political tragedy for Nigeria.

According to him, President Tinubu deserves a second term because he has demonstrated courage, experience and commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.