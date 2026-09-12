Albert Horsfall, Former DSS DG Dies at 84

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Horsfall family has announced the passing of Chief Albert Korubo Horsfall, a pioneer Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), at the age of 84.

Horsfall, who died peacefully after a fulfilled and impactful life, was described by his family as a man whose lifetime of service was dedicated to God, family, community, Rivers State and Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his son, Chief Donald Albert Horsfall, on behalf of the family, the deceased was remembered as an illustrious son of the Niger Delta who made significant contributions to the development of Rivers State and the nation.

The family described their father as a distinguished public servant, statesman and administrator whose life was defined by integrity, patriotism, wisdom and selfless service.

The statement read, “It is with profound gratitude to the Almighty God for a life of remarkable service and accomplishments that the Horsfall family announces the passing of our beloved patriarch, Chief Albert Korubo Horsfall, whose transition occurred peacefully after a fulfilled and impactful life dedicated to God, family, community, Rivers State, and Nigeria.

“Chief A.K. Horsfall was an illustrious son of the Niger Delta, a distinguished public servant, statesman, administrator, and one of the most respected figures in the history of Rivers State and Nigeria at Large.

“Throughout his lifetime, he served the nation with uncommon dedication, integrity, and patriotism, leaving behind an enduring legacy of leadership, wisdom, and selfless service.

“As one of the founding fathers of Rivers State and an elder statesman of national repute, Chief Horsfall made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the state and the country.

“His counsel, courage, and commitment to justice, peace, and good governance earned him the admiration of generations of leaders and citizens alike.

“While the family mourns this irreparable loss, we take comfort in the extraordinary life he lived and the indelible mark he left on the sands of time. His memory will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him and benefiting from his immense wealth of knowledge, experience, and compassion. Details of funeral arrangements and other related activities will be communicated in due course.”

Born on December 22, 1941, Horsfall served in the nation’s security services, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Horsfall also served as chairman of the defunct Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) and the Rivers State social rehabilitation committee.