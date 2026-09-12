Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung: Purist High-Performance Coupe

Bennett Oghifo

The Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung was developed with one clear focus: driving dynamics. This road-legal high-performance coupe delivers an uncompromising driving experience on winding roads and closed race circuits.

The auto manufacturer said, “To achieve this, the vehicle combines a 637-hp V8 biturbo engine with pure rear wheel drive, significantly reduced weight and a chassis setup engineered for precision. A unique wide-body concept with wider tracks, numerous carbon fiber components and purpose-developed aerodynamics further enhances the vehicle’s dynamic potential. To enable this, each Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is meticulously hand-built to the highest standards at AMG’s headquarters in Affalterbach.”

According to Dr. Stefan Weckbach, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and Head of the

Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach Business Units, ”For me, the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung represents the very essence of AMG. This vehicle came to life because highly rational engineers dreamed of a highly irrational car. We turned that dream into reality in the form of maximum driving dynamics and an unparalleled driving experience.”

Bastian Baudy, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Limited, said “The Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung sets new benchmarks with its uncompromising presence and driving dynamics. Through the extensive use of carbon fiber, we were able to create a particularly distinctive appearance. Its bold proportions and the sheer size of the grille underscore the ambition to present a vehicle of extremes. The result is a masterpiece, full of performance and character.”

The Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is the second model in the highly exclusive Mercedes‑Benz Mythos Series, dedicated to exceptionally rare collector vehicles produced in strictly limited numbers.

Following the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, limited to just 250 examples worldwide and featuring an open two-seat configuration without a roof or windscreen, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung now joins the series as a road-legal vehicle limited to only 30 examples, with an uncompromising focus on racetrack performance.

It combines a distinctive appearance, outstanding performance and an exceptionally direct driving experience, creating a highly desirable product, so much so that the vehicle was already sold out before its world premiere.

Each vehicle is hand-built in Affalterbach based on a CLE 53 platform, continuing AMG’s long tradition of exclusive craftsmanship that has produced icons such as the AMG 300 CE 6.0 “The Hammer”.

Driving Dynamics as the Development Mission

The Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung began with a simple question: How can a CLE be developed even further towards maximum driving dynamics? Yet this was not driven by a traditional product development brief, but by an idea born within the AMG engineering team. A small group initially began by building a prototype. The goal was not a collection of individual performance upgrades or a conventional special edition. Instead, the vehicle was reimagined as a complete performance system.

The current Mercedes‑AMG CLE Coupe serves as the technical foundation. Building upon it, AMG engineers in Affalterbach created a unique special development featuring increased power output, a purpose-tuned chassis, rigorous lightweight construction and numerous body modifications. Compared with the donor vehicle, weight was reduced by approximately 375 pounds, while the bodyshell itself underwent extensive modifications. The result is a comprehensive rebuild crafted to Affalterbach manufactory standards, forming the basis for the model designation “Spezialanfertigung”.

AMG 4.0‑Liter V8 Biturbo Engine with 637 hp

At the heart of the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is the extensively enhanced AMG M177 EVO 4.0‑liter V8 biturbo engine. Its output of 646 PS (637 hp) is reflected in the model designation. 627 lb-ft of maximum torque is available across a broad engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The engine’s flat-plane crankshaft reduces rotating mass, improves revving characteristics and promotes exceptional throttle response, further supported by dedicated engine mapping.

To ensure thermal stability even under extreme loads, the V8 engine features three separate cooling circuits: a high-temperature circuit for the engine itself, and two low-temperature circuits for charge air and transmission oil cooling as well as the 48‑volt components. In the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, these systems have been specifically enhanced to meet the demands of an exceptionally challenging operating profile, ranging from intensive racetrack use to very high ambient temperatures.

The characteristic V8 soundtrack is further amplified by a bespoke high-performance exhaust system featuring increased flow capacity and a sound signature engineered with a strong emotional focus. The cold-end design was developed in collaboration with Akrapovič, while the extensive use of titanium also contributes to weight reduction.

Power Delivered Exclusively to the Rear Wheels

One of the most fundamental changes is the drivetrain of the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung. The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ system of the donor vehicle has been removed entirely. Power is transmitted exclusively to the rear axle. The switch to rear wheel drive reduces weight while fundamentally altering the car’s dynamic character. An electronically controlled limited slip rear differential optimizes torque distribution between the rear wheels through variable locking action based on the driving situation. This enhances traction, driving stability and overall vehicle dynamics. Under suitable driving conditions, it can also support controlled drifting.

AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G Transmission

The standard AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission delights drivers with its dynamic shift characteristics and emotional double-declutch function. Depending on the selected drive program, it delivers either sporty, rapid gear changes or exceptionally smooth and almost imperceptible shifts. Thanks to its nine forward gears, the engine operates within its optimum rev range particularly frequently.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission also combines efficiency with dynamic performance. When required, the torque converter transmission can execute multiple downshifts in rapid succession to access the engine’s full performance almost instantaneously. The transmission’s overall character can be tailored via AMG DYNAMIC SELECT, which offers a range of drive programs with specific drivetrain settings.

The Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung’s Launch Control system has also been specifically adapted to the rear wheel drive layout. The new Mythos model accelerates from 0-124 mph in 11.4 seconds. Top speed is 193 mph.

Purpose-Developed Coilover Suspension for Precise Handling

The suspension has likewise been specifically optimized for the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung. It features a steel sprung coilover suspension system jointly developed by Mercedes‑AMG and KW automotive. The setup enables exceptionally precise tuning to suit driving style, circuit characteristics, individual preferences and intended use.

At the heart of the suspension is four-way adjustable damper technology with independently configurable low speed and high speed rebound and compression settings. This allows the chassis to be tailored precisely to a wide range of driving requirements.

The low speed settings specifically influence body movements during braking, acceleration and turn-in. The performance-focused calibration delivers razor-sharp handling, enhanced driver feedback and outstanding vehicle stability. The high speed settings influence damper response during rapid wheel movements caused by bumps or irregular road surfaces. The result is an exceptional balance of direct vehicle feedback, outstanding body control, maximum traction and confident stability, even under the most demanding dynamic conditions. The dampers instantly adapt to every surface input, providing the driver with an extraordinary level of precision and confidence.

AMG Ceramic High-Performance Composite Braking System

The AMG Ceramic High-Performance Composite Braking System is engineered for extreme loads and delivers consistently high braking performance, even during intensive racetrack use. An integral part of the system is a specially developed brake-cooling concept tailored to the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung. Large air intakes in the front bumper and dedicated airflow-guiding elements significantly improve heat dissipation.

At the front axle, internally ventilated and perforated ceramic brake discs measuring 16.5 x 1.6 inches are paired with six-piston fixed calipers and long-fiber technology. Heat generated within the friction surface during braking is transferred more rapidly into the cooling channels of the disc, resulting in lower brake pad temperatures. At the rear axle, internally ventilated and perforated ceramic brake discs measuring 14.2 x 1.3 inches are combined with single-piston floating calipers.

Compared with a conventional braking system, the setup reduces weight and unsprung masses. Both driving dynamics and turn-in response benefit directly. The gold-painted brake calipers further underline the system’s high-performance character.

Wide-Body Design with Extensive Carbon Fiber Components

The body of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung has been engineered entirely with maximum driving dynamics and performance in mind. The extensively modified bodyshell increases structural rigidity and forms the basis for the vehicle’s exceptional performance potential. Numerous series production components have been replaced by solutions specifically developed for demanding road and track use.

A key element of the concept is its significantly wider stance. To achieve this, the bodyshell has been reinforced and widened. The result is an additional 2.4 inches of vehicle width at both the front and rear. The wider track enhances stability, increases cornering potential and allows the use of exceptionally wide wheels and tires.

Carbon fiber is used for the widened front fenders with integrated air outlets, the redesigned front fascia with large cooling air intakes, the side sill panels, the hood with central cold air intake, the roof and the newly developed rear apron with diffuser. The reinforced trunk lid and manually adjustable rear wing mounted on two trapezoidal supports are also made from carbon fiber. The rear side windows and rear window are manufactured from polycarbonate, while a lighter 12‑volt starter battery contributes further to overall weight saving.

These technical requirements define the vehicle’s unmistakable design language. The striking carbon fiber fender extensions provide space for exclusive AMG Performance forged wheels, which measure 11 x 20 inches at the front and 12 x 20 inches at the rear. The 305/30 ZR 20 front tires and 335/30 ZR 20 rear tires are based on a further development of technology originally created for the Mercedes‑AMG ONE. Their unique design remains exclusive to the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung.

The vehicle’s powerful presence is further emphasized by its exclusive paint finish. The front section is finished in Mojave Silver Magno, while the bodywork from the B‑pillar rearwards is painted in Obsidian Black Magno. AMG crests on the driver and passenger doors underscore the bespoke character of the Spezialanfertigung. Ride height is also optimized for performance, with the vehicle lowered by 0.9 inches at the front axle and 0.6 inches at the rear.

Greater Torsional Rigidity, Greater Precision

To achieve the exceptional driving dynamics of the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, the body structure has been engineered to withstand the highest loads. Additional reinforcements and an integrated roll bar significantly increase bodyshell rigidity. Precision, stability and driver feedback benefit directly, particularly during spirited driving. These measures provide the foundation required to fully exploit the vehicle’s immense performance potential on the road and the racetrack.

Aerodynamics Developed Specifically for Track Use

The aerodynamics of the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung were also developed with driving dynamics as the primary objective. The front diffuser, fender louvers, underbody measures and rear wing form a fully integrated aerodynamic package.

For maximum differentiation between everyday usability and track performance, the front diffuser can be manually adjusted via three fasteners between two positions: “Street” and “Race,” with the latter intended exclusively for the racetrack.

When extended into the Race position, the front diffuser forms a distinct aerodynamic profile beneath the front end of the vehicle. Its inverted wing shape accelerates airflow underneath the car and generates the Venturi effect, thereby increasing downforce at the front axle. The benefits are immediately noticeable in the steering response. The Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung remains exceptionally precise and stable at high speeds, while delivering agile turn-in and clear steering feedback under high lateral loads.

In combination with the extended front diffuser, the center section of the carbon fiber rear wing can be manually adjusted to further increase downforce at the rear axle on the racetrack and achieve the desired aerodynamic balance.

Open louvers integrated into the widened fenders improve wheel well ventilation and contribute to additional downforce. A particular innovation is the channel system positioned next to the headlights, directing airflow through the wheel arches and out through the louvers. Additional flics mounted on the sides of the front apron optimize airflow, increasing downforce at the front axle while simultaneously improving brake cooling.

The aerodynamic development extends far beyond the visible exterior elements to include numerous details within the underbody paneling, which fulfils both aerodynamic and thermal requirements. Optimizations to the cooling concept allow the front underbody to remain almost fully enclosed. The flat floor incorporates specially designed longitudinal fins that locally accelerate airflow and contribute further to increased downforce. In total, the system generates well over 550 pounds of downforce at top speed.

Precisely Adjustable AMG TRACTION CONTROL

For use on closed circuits with ESP switched off, AMG TRACTION CONTROL allows drivers to individually tailor the level of support provided when managing the engine’s considerable output, without ESP stability interventions.

The system can be adjusted with great precision, providing the appropriate setting depending on tire temperature and the driver’s desired proximity to the handling limit. Specifically calibrated for the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, AMG TRACTION CONTROL allows wheel slip at the rear axle to be preselected across nine stages.

In pursuit of the most direct driving experience possible, infotainment and other features have also been reduced. As a result, the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung sheds numerous comfort and assistance systems, including the PARKTRONIC parking assistant.

Consistent Lightweight Construction in the Interior

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung follows the same unwavering focus on lightweight construction and driving dynamics. The rear seats and acoustic insulation materials have been removed. Comfort features have been reduced, and the sound system has been simplified to save weight.

The deletion of various drive modes and assistance systems also allowed the number of controls on the AMG Performance steering wheel to be reduced. The microfiber steering wheel with motorsport-inspired flattened bottom provides exceptional grip and control.

Ultra-lightweight high-end racing bucket seats with pronounced lateral support are fitted standard, along with a roll bar that increases torsional rigidity and further enhances driving dynamics. Lightweight carbon fiber door panels complete the interior package. As part of the optional Performance Package, six‑point harnesses securely hold driver and passenger in place.