Dangote Refinery IPO: Why Investors Can’t Afford to Look Away

BY OBINNA CHIMA

For many Nigerians, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals may sound like another complicated transaction meant for wealthy investors, bankers and professionals in suits. But it is not.

In simple terms, the proposed IPO, which opens on Monday, September 14, 2026, for subscription, and closes on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, is an invitation to Nigerians and other investors to buy a small piece of one of Africa’s largest and most ambitious industrial projects.



For the first time, ordinary Nigerians will have an opportunity to become shareholders in the refinery, which has already become a major feature of Nigeria’s economic landscape. Through the IPO, its ownership is being opened to a much wider group of investors.

The proposed offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares. This means that, at the offer price, an investor can start with N5,250, excluding any applicable transaction charges. Some of the issuing houses for the offer are Vetiva Advisory Services Limited, CardinalStone Partners Limited, Comercio Partners, among several others. Subscriptions to the Dangote Refinery IPO is also available through approved channels, including i-invest, the digital investment platform backed by Parthian Securities Limited, a joint stockbroker to the issue.



The relatively low entry point of the offer is central to the promoters’ claim that this is an “IPO for the people.”

The IPO will widen ownership of the refinery built by Africa’s richest man and bring more investors into the company.

The President of the Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, described it as an opportunity to democratise ownership.

“This offer presents Nigerians with a unique opportunity to become co-owners of a world-class refinery that is transforming Africa’s energy landscape,” he said.



Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, Dangote noted that, “Today’s signing ceremony marks another defining milestone in the evolution of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals. We set out to build a world-class refinery capable of transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape and strengthening Africa’s energy security.



“Through this IPO, we are opening ownership of this strategic asset to a broader community of investors and creating an opportunity for Nigerians to participate directly in its future growth and value creation.”

Dangote added, “This offer presents Nigerians with a unique opportunity to become co-owners of a world-class refinery that is transforming Africa’s energy landscape. By simplifying the subscription process through BVN integration and digital application channels, we are opening the door for millions of citizens to participate in the growth story of this strategic national asset.



“There is no segregation on who can own these shares. We want every human being living on the continent to be part of this action, and I’m sure they will continue to be happy now, future, and forever.”

Beyond individual investment opportunities, the IPO is also expected to have an important effect on the Nigerian capital market. For years, one of the challenges confronting Nigeria’s capital market has been the need to attract more companies, more investors and more long-term capital.



A successful listing of the Dangote Refinery will bring significant attention to the Nigerian Exchange and potentially encourage other large Nigerian companies to consider the market as a viable source of capital. The sheer size of the transaction makes it particularly important. It is also expected to deepen the market, increase trading activity and give institutional and retail investors another major company in which to invest.



More importantly, it will reinforce the idea that Nigerian businesses can grow into large enterprises capable of accessing substantial pools of domestic and international capital through the local capital market. That matters because a strong capital market is one of the foundations of a strong economy.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a world-scale refining and petrochemicals facility in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos. Designed with advanced technology and built to the most stringent environmental, safety and product quality standards, it is among the world’s youngest, most modern and energy-efficient refineries — and Africa’s most ambitious industrial project.



With a current Crude Distillation Unit capacity of 700,000 barrels per day — and an expansion pathway to 1.4 million bpd — it is the largest single-train refinery in the world. It produces Euro V–standard fuels (PMS, AGO and Jet A-1; ≤10 ppm sulphur; MMT-free), high-grade petrochemicals, and other essential products for domestic and international markets.

Against the backdrop of ongoing instability in the Middle East and its implications for global energy supply and price volatility, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has emerged as a stabilising force and an African-led solution to global energy challenges.



The private sector-led refinery stands as a monumental demonstration of strategic foresight, industrial courage and African self-reliance. It has also shown that the continent is not short of resources or talent, but of coordinated vision and execution.

Managing Director of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, Mr. David Bird, noted that, “This is not just a refinery in a crude producing nation sitting on the end of a pipeline processing one crude and only serving a domestic market. This is the world’s most modern, youngest, most energy efficient, most automated, most data rich refinery. And our business model is merchant refining, we process a wide variety of crude and feedstocks and we serve a wide variety of markets with a wide variety of products.”



The company also plans to expand refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028. Additionally, the Dangote Group plans to invest $40 billion across sectors, including refining, petrochemicals, fertiliser, and manufacturing, by 2030.

The prospectus shows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026, the issuer reported exceptional financial performance, generating a revenue of N19.13 trillion ($13.9 billion), driven primarily by the ramp-up to full-capacity production and strong sales of PMS, AGO, and Jet fuel.



During the review period, the company achieved a gross profit of N3.43 trillion and a robust profit after tax of N2.50 trillion. The company maintains a healthy balance sheet with total assets reaching N29.07 trillion as of June 2026, and a highly manageable Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.27x, underscoring strong cash flow generation and operational efficiency.

Aliko Dangote currently has a disclosed beneficial interest of 87.27 per cent through Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited (DORCL), Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Greenview International Corporation and a beneficial interest in Salamad Ventures Limited.

The refinery currently has 120.13 billion issued and fully paid ordinary shares. DORCL holds 65.835 per cent, DIL 14.904 per cent, Greenview 6.496 per cent, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC(L) 6.815 per cent, while other shareholders account for 5.950 per cent.



The refinery’s total debt fell from $6.24 billion at the end of December 2025 to $5.67 billion by the end of June 2026, representing a reduction of $570 million, equivalent to about N798 billion at an exchange rate of N1,400 to the dollar.

Clearly, the Dangote Refinery IPO is an opportunity for investors of all class to own a piece of a major Nigerian industrial enterprise. But potential investors must read the prospectus to understand what they are investing in. Investors must understand that the stock market is not a casino and should not be looked at from a short-term view.



This is because history has shown that investors who go into the stock market without understanding what it is all about get their fingers burnt. The sensible approach is to understand exactly WHAT they are buying, read the prospectus and consider their financial circumstances.

If successfully executed, the offer would do more than broaden ownership of the refinery. It will deepen the Nigerian capital market, attract a new generation of investors and demonstrate that the market can mobilise Nigerians’ savings to finance the growth of world-class African businesses