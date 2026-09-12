  • Saturday, 12th September, 2026

KASU Strike: Sani Approves 2025 Salary Agreement for Lecturers

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago



John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the implementation of the 2025 federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (FGN ASUU) Salary Agreement for academic staff of Kaduna State University (KASU), effective from October 2026.


The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo, disclosed this at a press conference in Kaduna yesterday.


He said the ‘’approval follows the report and recommendations of the nine-member Government–KASU/ASUU negotiation committee.’’


Sambo explained that the committee was ‘’constituted by the governor “to consider the demands of the union and develop a fair and sustainable framework for implementation.”

He said the ‘’approved package gives effect to the provisions of the 2025 FGN–ASUU Agreement, including the revised CONUASS, Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and other applicable salary adjustments and allowances.’’


The university lecturers had earlier embarked on a two-week warning strike, prompting the state government to set up the negotiating committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. AbdulKadir Meyere.


However, as negotiations were going on, the lecturers embarked on an indefinite strike on Wednesday.


Sambo said the governor had also approved a one-off payment of N300 million Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to address a backlog of over N800 million in accumulated entitlements and allowances dating back to 2016.


According to him, the decision to implement the 2025 FGN–ASUU agreement ‘’is consistent with Governor Sani’s sustained commitment to education human-capital development.’’

He said that since assuming office, at least 25 per cent of the Kaduna State annual budget had been allocated to education.


He called on ASUU and other unions to reciprocate the gesture by embracing dialogue as the preferred pathway for resolving differences.


‘’KASU should therefore pursue a deliberate strategy to measure up to international standards and improve its performance and visibility in global university” the commissioner said.

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