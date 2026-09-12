Bloody Weekend in Benue as Bandits Kill Four Policemen, Eight Residents

George Okoh in Makurdi

At least four Mobile Police officers and eight residents have been killed following an attack by suspected armed bandits on Ayilamo community in Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack reportedly occurred in the early hours of yesterday when the assailants invaded the farming community, located along the Abinsi-Tyulen-Anyiin-Wukari road.

Residents said that Ayilamo has suffered repeated attacks by armed groups in recent times, raising concerns over the security of lives and property in the area.

An eyewitness and resident, Tyolumun Ugande, said more than 200 armed men allegedly entered the community through the Amafu Road axis from neighbouring Taraba State at about 2a.m., shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze.

According to him, Mobile Police officers deployed to the community confronted the attackers in a gun battle that lasted several hours.

“The bandits invaded the community at about 2 a.m., and the policemen engaged them in a gun duel. After several hours of exchange of gunfire, the bandits were repelled, but this morning, the lifeless bodies of four Mobile Police officers were found in the bush,” Ugande said.

“We also discovered the bodies of eight residents of Ayilamo who were killed by the bandits.”

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area confirmed the killings and said reinforcement was being deployed to the community to strengthen security.

Another resident, James Udough, said that the incident was the second attack within a month in which Mobile Police personnel deployed to Ayilamo had been killed.

Udough alleged that the attackers had intended to set the entire community ablaze before security personnel confronted them.

He appealed to the Benue State and federal governments to deploy additional security personnel to the area to protect residents and their property.