Inter Milan Contact Fulham on Calvin Bassey

Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan have contacted Fulham over the transfer of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey.

According to Italpress, Inter Milan are interested in Calvin Bassey, and contacts between the defender and his current club, Fulham, are at a critical stage.

Bassey is out of contract with Fulham, who would like to keep him and has an option to extend his contract by another year.

The player is currently evaluating offers to decide whether to stay with Fulham or let his contract expire.

This would allow him to sign with a new club in January and be acquired for free in July.

Inter have been interested in Bassey since last winter and appreciate his physical strength, playmaking ability, and versatility.

Bassey is capable of playing as a central defender, wide center-back or left-back.